Galentine's Day
Full length shot of four cheerful girlfriends planning brunch with Galentine's Day Group Chat names ...

Here Are 60 Galentine's Day Group Chat Names For Your Beautiful Tropical Fishes

Some of these are waffle-y good.

By Rachel Chapman
Ever since Parks and Recreation introduced Galentine’s Day to your crew, you’ve chosen to celebrate the holiday all about friendships on Feb. 13. Whether you celebrate as Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) would with waffles and handmade gifts, you need to get the text convo going to plan something ASAP. Luckily, these Galentine's Day group chat names will definitely come in handy when it comes to naming your text thread.

Your Galentine’s Day group chat may include everyone already in your BFF chat. For that group text, you may even have a BFF group chat name chosen already. While that’s fine for the rest of the year, for the season of love — aka the month of February — you need to switch things up. That’s where this list of Galentine's Day group chat names comes in to play. Changing your chat name to a Galentine’s Day pun or Galentine’s Day quote will not only be on theme, but it’ll also remind your fave people how much you care every time you get a text notification. If you’re using something like Facebook Messenger, you could even switch up your text color to match the Galentine’s Day vibes in your convo.

If you don’t have a chat already happening, now is the time to start one. After all, you want to get all your Feb. 13 plans sorted out ahead of time. Having a chat will make scheduling your Galentine’s Day easy breezy, whether you’re planning a brunch picnic, a cozy movie night, a gift exchange, or just a living room dance party. Whatever’s on the cal, these 60 Galentine’s Day group chat names are sure to make everything as perfect as your “beautiful tropical fish” besties.

  1. Uteruses Before Duderuses — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
  2. My Beautiful Tropical Fishes
  3. Rainbow-Infused Space Unicorns
  4. Poetic, Noble, Land Mermaids
  5. Love You A Brunch
  6. Love A Waffle Lot
  7. All My Single Ladies — Beyonce, “Single Ladies”
  8. Friends, Waffles, Work — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
  9. Ovaries Before Brovaries — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
  10. Wine With My Galentines
  11. Galentine’s Crew
  12. You Can’t Sip With Us
  13. Eggcellent Squad
  14. My OG Valentines
  15. Ladies Celebrating Ladies — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
  16. Besties For The Resties
  17. We’re Looking Gouda
  18. Some Tea Has Been Spilled
  19. Boss Babes
  20. Berry Best Friends
  21. You Have All The Strengths — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
  22. Beautiful Rule-Breaking Moths
  23. Beautiful Spinsters
  24. My Hand Crocheted Flower Pens
  25. The Only True Squad Goals
  26. Powerful Depictions Of Awesome Ladies — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
  27. Waffle-y Cute
  28. My Hot Waffles
  29. A Whole Brunch Of Galentines
  30. Bottomless Mimosa Party
  31. Doing Waffle Things
  32. Beautiful, Talented, Brilliant, Powerful Musk Ox — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
  33. My Beautiful, Naive, Sophisticated Newborn Babies
  34. The Most Beautiful, Glowing Sun Goddesses Ever
  35. Awesome And Everyone Else Sucks — April Ludgate, Parks and Recreation
  36. Yoda Best Galentines
  37. Bake Me So Happy
  38. Bacon Galentine’s Day Plans
  39. It’s Never Waffle With You
  40. Keep Calm And Eat Waffles
  41. Sip, Sip, Hooray
  42. We Treat Ourselves
  43. Slay Galentine’s Day
  44. Partners In Crime
  45. Friends Are Forever
  46. My Vibe Tribe
  47. The Syrup To My Waffles
  48. Brunch Harder Than We Party
  49. Resting Brunch Face
  50. Olive My Galentines
  51. Love You A Choco-Lot
  52. Galentine’s Time
  53. In Squad We Trust
  54. Love My Galentines A Latte
  55. My Starbucks Lovers
  56. My Everything Bagels
  57. Let’s Taco ‘Bout Galentine’s Day
  58. Will You Be My Galentine
  59. My Galentine Best Teas
  60. Meant To Bey Galentines