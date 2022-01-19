Ever since Parks and Recreation introduced Galentine’s Day to your crew, you’ve chosen to celebrate the holiday all about friendships on Feb. 13. Whether you celebrate as Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) would with waffles and handmade gifts, you need to get the text convo going to plan something ASAP. Luckily, these Galentine's Day group chat names will definitely come in handy when it comes to naming your text thread.

Your Galentine’s Day group chat may include everyone already in your BFF chat. For that group text, you may even have a BFF group chat name chosen already. While that’s fine for the rest of the year, for the season of love — aka the month of February — you need to switch things up. That’s where this list of Galentine's Day group chat names comes in to play. Changing your chat name to a Galentine’s Day pun or Galentine’s Day quote will not only be on theme, but it’ll also remind your fave people how much you care every time you get a text notification. If you’re using something like Facebook Messenger, you could even switch up your text color to match the Galentine’s Day vibes in your convo.

If you don’t have a chat already happening, now is the time to start one. After all, you want to get all your Feb. 13 plans sorted out ahead of time. Having a chat will make scheduling your Galentine’s Day easy breezy, whether you’re planning a brunch picnic, a cozy movie night, a gift exchange, or just a living room dance party. Whatever’s on the cal, these 60 Galentine’s Day group chat names are sure to make everything as perfect as your “beautiful tropical fish” besties.

Dimensions/E+/Getty Images