Here Are 60 Galentine's Day Group Chat Names For Your Beautiful Tropical Fishes
Some of these are waffle-y good.
Ever since Parks and Recreation introduced Galentine’s Day to your crew, you’ve chosen to celebrate the holiday all about friendships on Feb. 13. Whether you celebrate as Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) would with waffles and handmade gifts, you need to get the text convo going to plan something ASAP. Luckily, these Galentine's Day group chat names will definitely come in handy when it comes to naming your text thread.
Your Galentine’s Day group chat may include everyone already in your BFF chat. For that group text, you may even have a BFF group chat name chosen already. While that’s fine for the rest of the year, for the season of love — aka the month of February — you need to switch things up. That’s where this list of Galentine's Day group chat names comes in to play. Changing your chat name to a Galentine’s Day pun or Galentine’s Day quote will not only be on theme, but it’ll also remind your fave people how much you care every time you get a text notification. If you’re using something like Facebook Messenger, you could even switch up your text color to match the Galentine’s Day vibes in your convo.
If you don’t have a chat already happening, now is the time to start one. After all, you want to get all your Feb. 13 plans sorted out ahead of time. Having a chat will make scheduling your Galentine’s Day easy breezy, whether you’re planning a brunch picnic, a cozy movie night, a gift exchange, or just a living room dance party. Whatever’s on the cal, these 60 Galentine’s Day group chat names are sure to make everything as perfect as your “beautiful tropical fish” besties.
- Uteruses Before Duderuses — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
- My Beautiful Tropical Fishes
- Rainbow-Infused Space Unicorns
- Poetic, Noble, Land Mermaids
- Love You A Brunch
- Love A Waffle Lot
- All My Single Ladies — Beyonce, “Single Ladies”
- Friends, Waffles, Work — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
- Ovaries Before Brovaries — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
- Wine With My Galentines
- Galentine’s Crew
- You Can’t Sip With Us
- Eggcellent Squad
- My OG Valentines
- Ladies Celebrating Ladies — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
- Besties For The Resties
- We’re Looking Gouda
- Some Tea Has Been Spilled
- Boss Babes
- Berry Best Friends
- You Have All The Strengths — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
- Beautiful Rule-Breaking Moths
- Beautiful Spinsters
- My Hand Crocheted Flower Pens
- The Only True Squad Goals
- Powerful Depictions Of Awesome Ladies — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
- Waffle-y Cute
- My Hot Waffles
- A Whole Brunch Of Galentines
- Bottomless Mimosa Party
- Doing Waffle Things
- Beautiful, Talented, Brilliant, Powerful Musk Ox — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation
- My Beautiful, Naive, Sophisticated Newborn Babies
- The Most Beautiful, Glowing Sun Goddesses Ever
- Awesome And Everyone Else Sucks — April Ludgate, Parks and Recreation
- Yoda Best Galentines
- Bake Me So Happy
- Bacon Galentine’s Day Plans
- It’s Never Waffle With You
- Keep Calm And Eat Waffles
- Sip, Sip, Hooray
- We Treat Ourselves
- Slay Galentine’s Day
- Partners In Crime
- Friends Are Forever
- My Vibe Tribe
- The Syrup To My Waffles
- Brunch Harder Than We Party
- Resting Brunch Face
- Olive My Galentines
- Love You A Choco-Lot
- Galentine’s Time
- In Squad We Trust
- Love My Galentines A Latte
- My Starbucks Lovers
- My Everything Bagels
- Let’s Taco ‘Bout Galentine’s Day
- Will You Be My Galentine
- My Galentine Best Teas
- Meant To Bey Galentines