Looking to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your “beautiful tropical fish” besties? Well, Club Wyndham is putting together the ultimate weekend getaway package for BFFs inspired by Leslie Knope’s favorite holiday. The Parks and Recreation Galentine’s Day experience from Club Wyndham includes everything you need to “treat yo’ self” from facials to waffles.

If you’re a fan of the NBC show Parks and Rec, you know that Leslie (played by Amy Poehler) goes all out every year on Feb. 13 with her best girlfriends to celebrate female friendships. According to her, it’s basically the “best day of the year.” However, Galentine’s Day has grown to become much more than just “ladies celebrating ladies.” It has now become synonymous with all friends getting together to share how much they love each. Since Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 tends to celebrate romantic connections, Galentine’s Day is your chance to really show how much you love your BFFs.

In the show, Leslie’s ideal way of celebrating Galentine’s Day is with some waffles and showering her friends with homemade gifts. Club Wyndham has taken all of that into account with their special Galentine’s Day package they’re offering right now. The Celebrate "Galentine's Day" with Club Wyndham promotion includes not only a 20% discount on select Club Wyndham resorts, but also a fully themed in-suite gift set.

Courtesy of Club Wyndham

Anyone who books the Galentine's Day package with Club Wyndham will find both a facial kit and crochet kit in their room. The facial kit is meant for you to “treat yo’ self,” as Tom and Donna would say, while the crochet kit is inspired by the hand-crocheted flower pens Leslie makes for all her friends on the show. While you’re pampering yourself and getting your craft on, you can sip on some wine because you’ll also receive two bottles in your room — one red and one white.

NBC

If you’d like some snacks as well, take advantage of the $100 gift card included in your stay and order junk food or ice cream delivery. There will also be a heart-shaped waffle maker to enjoy Leslie’s favorite food — waffles. Foodies will love that addition a waffle lot. After chowing down and spilling the tea as you sip on some wine, you’re ready to really get the party started with some in-room karaoke. Your suite will come with a portable karaoke mic for you to share, and you can find plenty of songs to sing along to on YouTube. You could even sing “Time After Time” like Ann, April, and Donna do in Season 5, Episode 16.

To make sure you’re snapping enough pics during your stay to make the memories last longer, your Club Wyndham room will also have a photo backdrop with themed props. Shoot a couple dancing TikToks or just snap selfies in your cute matching Galentine’s Day PJs. Whatever happens during your stay, you’ll want to have plenty of photos to post later in your Galentine’s Day photo dump honoring the Ann to your Leslie.

Courtesy of Club Wyndham

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends you delay any traveling until you’re fully vaccinated, so take that into consideration when booking. You may be able to do a staycation as Club Wyndham is currently offering this fun Parks & Rec promo at six of their resorts. For a more beachy getaway where you can soak up the sun with some actual beautiful tropical fishes, you’ll want to book something at the Club Wyndham Ocean Walk in Daytona Beach, Florida or Club Wyndham Oceanside Pier Resort in Oceanside, California. If you and your friends are more mountain peeps, the Club Wyndham Bentley Brook in the Berkshires or Club Wyndham Pagosa in Pagosa Springs, Colorado are the way to go.

Of course, if you and your bestie live long-distance, this Galentine’s Day trip could be the perfect opportunity to meet in a city you’ve been wanting to visit together. Both the Club Wyndham Austin in Texas and Club Wyndham Avenue Plaza in New Orleans are also included in this special promotion. All you need to do is book by Feb. 4 and use the promo code “Gal22” when checking out for your two-night minimum stay. You can also wait if you’ve already got local Galentine’s Day plans. You just need to travel by May 26.

If waffles, karaoke, and having a sleepover with your “poetic, noble land mermaid” of a friend sound like a dream come true, then the Parks & Recreation Galentine's Day promo from Club Wyndham is just for you.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.