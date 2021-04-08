The 27 Funniest Emoji Combos Currently Trending On TikTok

One of the biggest lasting trends to go viral on TikTok has involved replacing colloquial phrases with emojis — and some of these emoji "recipes" are pure genius. Whether you're looking to infuse a comment with more personality or try out some of these combinations via text, these funny emoji combos on TikTok are perfect for when words just don't quite cut it. Here are some of the best emoji combinations currently trending on the app.

While TikTok is no stranger to emoji trends and even boasts its own lineup of emojis that are exclusive to the app, TikTokers are putting their own riff on the classic emojis you know and love by combining them to signify specific meanings and phrases. As of now, the #emojicombos and #emojicombinations tags have 44.3 million and 933,000 views, respectively, on the platform. From an eye-rolling emoji with two fingers in its ears to mean "I'm not listening" to emojis of popcorn, a reaching hand, and a surprised face for when drama is going down, the possibilities are endless — and people are having so much fun with their creations. If you don’t know the trendiest and coolest emoji combos at any given time, you’ll feel lost in the comment section.

Some are pretty self-explanatory, such as an emoji of a bull and the poop emoji to denote "bullsh*t," while others, like "wig snatched" (emojis of a woman, reaching fingers, and a bald person), are a little less obvious. Some might make you laugh more than others (looking at you, "do I care?" and "slow blink"), but all of these combinations will inspire you to get creative on TikTok with your own combos.

To get you started, here are some of the best emoji combos that are making the rounds:

👉 👈 (feeling shy/simping)

🚪🏃‍♀️💨 (time to leave)

🍿🤏😯 (when drama is happening/when something is going down)

👁👄👁 (blank stare)

🕳👨‍🦯 (I didn't see anything)

👩🤏👩‍🦲 (wig snatched)

🐂💩 (bullsh*t)

😎🤏😳🕶🤏 (what did I just witness/excuse me?)

🤡🪞 (looking in the mirror like...)

👉🙄👈 (I'm not listening)

😃👉🚪 (you can leave)

😌💅 (feeling pretty or sassy/material girl)

😃🖕(do I care?)

🕳🪂 (alright, bye)

😯☝️😐✊ (nevermind)

🛌🤺 (waking up)

☕️🐸 (nice)

😏🤝🙄 (OK, I guess)

😐😑😐 (slow blink)

☕️👌 (sips tea)

🛌🏃‍♀️ (going to sleep)

🤸‍♀️🚊 (secondhand embarrassment)

🦗🦟🦗🦟🦗🦟 (dancing/throwing it back)

🙄🤚 (um, anyways)

🎷🐛 (jazz music)

🌚🥂🌝 (cheers, bestie)

🎤🦆 (talk your sh*t)

So, the next time you see strings of emojis flooding your TikTok comments or when someone texts you a funny emoji combo, know that they’re speaking a language that isn’t all too hard to understand. If you're feeling up to the game, send back your own emoji combo response — be it one of these or your own invention.