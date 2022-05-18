Raise your hand if you’re ready for summer, because the sunny pool days and beach vacays can’t come soon enough. Of course, you need to be prepared for whatever fun this season has in store for you, and FUNBOY is making sure your summer is as ‘Gram-worthy as possible with the drop of a brand new inflatable that promises a VIP experience on the water. Inspired by a popular design that’s sold out two years in a row, it’s safe to say FUNBOY’s Blue Sol Dayclub float for 2022 is the ultimate inflatable. This massive Dayclub cabana inflatable has everything you and your besties need for a perfect day on the water.

ICYMI, FUNBOY first introduced their original Dayclub float in 2020, and the fan-favorite has sold out every year since. As popular as it is, you definitely don’t want to miss out on getting FUNBOY’s 2022 limited-edition Dayclub float. While the Blue Sol Dayclub float is part of the FUNBOY collection, this 2022 version is better than ever with some additional features the 2020 and 2021 floats didn’t have. One of the first things you’ll notice is the Blue Sol Dayclub’s gorgeous color. To match the Insta-worthy water you’ll be lounging on, the 2022 FUNBOY Dayclub float comes in a summer blue hue. The vibrant shade is gorgeous and will definitely stand out in all your Insta pics. However, the new color isn’t the only thing that makes FUNBOY’s Blue Sol Dayclub float for 2022 better than ever.

The 2022 Dayclub float from FUNBOY also has a fringe-lined sun shade, which will come in handy on those extra sunny days. While you do love soaking up some much needed vitamin D, you don’t want to get sunburned. Of course, the mesh shade is removable as well to give you some versatility. Think of this as your very own floating cabana that you and three of your friends can hang out on all day when you’re not swimming in the water.

The massive island-style float has room for up to four people with two mesh foot baths and four cup holders to make each VIP in attendance as cozy as possible. There’s also a central storage compartment where you can keep some cool drinks, snacks, or even some waterproof speakers to listen to your fave songs of the summer. While you could throw a party on your Dayclub, you can also just use it to lounge out since the float is nearly 10 feet long and has tons of room for spreading out.

Along with the foot baths and storage compartment, the 2022 Funboy Dayclub also comes with a water entry pad, side ropes, and eight handles to make getting on and off the float easier. There’s also a tether rope if you need to tie your Dayclub to something like the dock at your lake. This is exactly what you need for your lake house getaway with the crew, and again, it can fit up to four people at once. Speaking of which, you might want to pool your money for the float as well since it’s $429. However, it’s well worth the price for how much fun this Dayclub float is and how often you’ll be able to use it this summer at the lake, in the pool, or on a beach weekend with your partner or besties.

FUNBOY also has a ton of new floats and even a Barbie swim collection for 2022 that you don’t want to miss as well, so get ready to live the luxe life all summer long.