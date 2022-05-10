It may not be officially summer just yet, but you can certainly prepare for all the pool days and beach hangs right now by getting some cute swimsuits to wear. After all, you want to look as fab as possible while soaking up the sun and lounging on a pool float. If there’s anyone who knows how to look her best for any occasion, it’s Barbie. The style icon knows how to dress whether she’s driving in her car or just chilling in her Dreamhouse, and FUNBOY’s new Barbie swimsuit collection for 2022 will help you spend your pool days in style.

The latest collab between FUNBOY and Barbie features three new swimsuit designs that perfectly match FUNBOY’s Barbie Dream collection of floats and towels, which just launched this month. So, while you’re floating on an oversized Barbie Dream Chaise Lounger, your swimsuit can match in the same pink and orange retro style. Basically, you’ll be living in a Barbie world all summer long. What’s so great about this collection is that you have the option to mix and match the tops and bottoms as well. The FUNBOY x Barbie Dream collection also includes a one piece swimsuit and matching scrunchie, so you can throw your hair up in a cute ponytail or messy bun before you take a dip in the pool.

With the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling coming out next year, Barbie is truly having her moment right now. The nostalgia is all too real, and let’s face it, you’ve always wanted to wear the same clothes as Barbie, so it’s the perfect excuse to bring her style to your summer wardrobe as well. Get ready to live your best material girl self this summer by checking out the FUNBOY x Barbie Dream swimsuit collection now.

FUNBOY Raquel One Piece Swimsuit FUNBOY x BARBIE™ Dream Swim - Raquel One Piece FUNBOY $185 See on FUNBOY If you’re looking for a trendy one piece to bring with you on all your summer getaways, this Raquel swimsuit from the FUNBOY x Barbie Dream Swim collection is the one for you. It features a high-leg, scooped back, and gold chain link belt for a little sparkle. Of course, you can also remove the belt if that’s not your vibe.

FUNBOY Celeste Top FUNBOY x BARBIE™ Dream Swim - Celeste Top FUNBOY $80 See on FUNBOY This Celeste swimsuit top is perfect for nailing a classic bikini look, thanks to its triangle shape. While it’ll pair perfectly with either bottom in the Barbie Dream Swim collection, you can also wear this top with any pink, orange, or white bottoms, which makes it super versatile.

FUNBOY Celeste Bottom FUNBOY x BARBIE™ Dream Swim - Celeste Bottom FUNBOY $80 See on FUNBOY To pair with the Celeste Top, the FUNBOY x Barbie Dream Swim collection has this Celeste Bottom. As a string bikini bottom, it fits with the classic triangle shape top. It’s also super adjustable with the strings on the side that you can tie into cute little bows.

FUNBOY Georgia Top FUNBOY x BARBIE™ Dream Swim - Georgia Top FUNBOY $80 See on FUNBOY The other top in the collection is this Georgia Top that comes in a super adorable bandeau style. Not only is it cute, but this top also features a gold ring at the center for a little bling. You can also wear it with or without the halter strap if you need the extra support.

FUNBOY Georgia Bottom FUNBOY x BARBIE™ Dream Swim - Georgia Bottom FUNBOY $80 See on FUNBOY To go along with the Georgia Top, you can wear the Georgia Bottom from the Barbie Dream Swim collection. These bottoms are high-waisted and feature a matching gold ring on the side. The whole lewk will come together as you’re wearing your Georgia Top and Bottom while you’re floating around in your oversized Barbie Dream Tube with a tropical pink drink in hand.