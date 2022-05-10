FUNBOY's New Barbie Swimsuit Collection Will Prep You For A Fab Summer
These retro prints are straight from Barbie’s closet.
It may not be officially summer just yet, but you can certainly prepare for all the pool days and beach hangs right now by getting some cute swimsuits to wear. After all, you want to look as fab as possible while soaking up the sun and lounging on a pool float. If there’s anyone who knows how to look her best for any occasion, it’s Barbie. The style icon knows how to dress whether she’s driving in her car or just chilling in her Dreamhouse, and FUNBOY’s new Barbie swimsuit collection for 2022 will help you spend your pool days in style.
The latest collab between FUNBOY and Barbie features three new swimsuit designs that perfectly match FUNBOY’s Barbie Dream collection of floats and towels, which just launched this month. So, while you’re floating on an oversized Barbie Dream Chaise Lounger, your swimsuit can match in the same pink and orange retro style. Basically, you’ll be living in a Barbie world all summer long. What’s so great about this collection is that you have the option to mix and match the tops and bottoms as well. The FUNBOY x Barbie Dream collection also includes a one piece swimsuit and matching scrunchie, so you can throw your hair up in a cute ponytail or messy bun before you take a dip in the pool.
With the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling coming out next year, Barbie is truly having her moment right now. The nostalgia is all too real, and let’s face it, you’ve always wanted to wear the same clothes as Barbie, so it’s the perfect excuse to bring her style to your summer wardrobe as well. Get ready to live your best material girl self this summer by checking out the FUNBOY x Barbie Dream swimsuit collection now.
