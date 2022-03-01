Shopping
The FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie collection for 2022 include tube floats.

FUNBOY’s Malibu Barbie Collection For 2022 Includes A Restock Of This Sold-Out Float

“I’m a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.”

By Rachel Chapman
FUNBOY

With warmer weather on its way, pool party plans are inevitable. Aside from getting a cute new suit and sunnies, having an Insta-worthy inflatable is a must for a picture-perfect day. Luckily, FUNBOY’s Malibu Barbie float collection for 2022 includes a restock of your favorite floats to allow you to show up to any party in style.

Living in a Barbie world is easier than you think. All you need are the right accessories, like a vintage convertible for lounging out on as you soak up the sun. You remember how much you wanted to be like Barbie in her stylish car and dream house. Well now, not only can you have a pink convertible of your own, but you can also lay out on a Malibu Barbie private jet as well. The summer days will fly by as you’re relaxing with your besties with the return of FUNBOY’s Malibu Barbie float collection, which quickly sold out when it debuted in the spring of 2021. The eye-catching collection also features a traditional tube and an inflatable pool in the same retro 1970s Malibu Barbie prints if those are more to your liking.

FUNBOY also teased that brand new items in the same retro Malibu Barbie style will be dropping this spring as part of the collection, so keep an eye out for even more inflatable fun to come. In the meantime, if you’ve got Malibu on your mind right now, grab the Ken to your Barbie, a tropical fruity drink, and one of these oversized inflatables from the FUNBOY Malibu Barbie collection for 2022 before they sell out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

FUNBOY Vintage Convertible Float

FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie Vintage Convertible Float
FUNBOY
$99

Let’s face it, anyone who had a Barbie growing up wanted a pink convertible for her to ride around in. It was so you could live vicariously through her. Now, you can just live your own dream with this vintage convertible float. It’s pink, retro, and has hearts on the front as the headlights. It can’t get any cuter than that.

This inflatable convertible also fits up to two people, so invite your BFF, like Midge, to ride along with you. With two cup holders and a head rest for the ultimate relaxation, you and your bestie can really cruise in the pool.

FUNBOY Private Jet Float

FUNBOY X Malibu Barbie Private Jet Float
FUNBOY
$99

Perhaps you’d like to bypass the car altogether and skip right ahead to your own private jet. This adorable float is perfect for wanderlust vacations to tropical locations, resorts with pools, and beach days with your besties. You’ll really feel like you’re flying first class anytime you get in the pool.

FUNBOY Inflatable Pool

FUNBOY X Malibu Barbie Dream Kiddie Pool
FUNBOY
$59

If you don’t have your own pool, no problem. This inflatable kiddie pool from FUNBOY’s Malibu Barbie collection is for you. You can set it up in your backyard for a cool dip with your roomies. It’s even fun to just fill with pillows or plastic balls for relaxing in any other day of the week. Having your own inflatable pool also give you an excuse to plan an Insta-worthy photoshoot whenever.

FUNBOY Tube Float

FUNBOY X Malibu Barbie Tube Float
FUNBOY
$45

You can’t go wrong with just a traditional tube float. It’s perfect for bringing to any pool party or beach day you get invited to. It even has a cupholder so you can keep sipping on your summery smoothie as you float on by.