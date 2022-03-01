With warmer weather on its way, pool party plans are inevitable. Aside from getting a cute new suit and sunnies, having an Insta-worthy inflatable is a must for a picture-perfect day. Luckily, FUNBOY’s Malibu Barbie float collection for 2022 includes a restock of your favorite floats to allow you to show up to any party in style.

Living in a Barbie world is easier than you think. All you need are the right accessories, like a vintage convertible for lounging out on as you soak up the sun. You remember how much you wanted to be like Barbie in her stylish car and dream house. Well now, not only can you have a pink convertible of your own, but you can also lay out on a Malibu Barbie private jet as well. The summer days will fly by as you’re relaxing with your besties with the return of FUNBOY’s Malibu Barbie float collection, which quickly sold out when it debuted in the spring of 2021. The eye-catching collection also features a traditional tube and an inflatable pool in the same retro 1970s Malibu Barbie prints if those are more to your liking.

FUNBOY also teased that brand new items in the same retro Malibu Barbie style will be dropping this spring as part of the collection, so keep an eye out for even more inflatable fun to come. In the meantime, if you’ve got Malibu on your mind right now, grab the Ken to your Barbie, a tropical fruity drink, and one of these oversized inflatables from the FUNBOY Malibu Barbie collection for 2022 before they sell out.

FUNBOY Vintage Convertible Float FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie Vintage Convertible Float FUNBOY $99 See on FUNBOY Let’s face it, anyone who had a Barbie growing up wanted a pink convertible for her to ride around in. It was so you could live vicariously through her. Now, you can just live your own dream with this vintage convertible float. It’s pink, retro, and has hearts on the front as the headlights. It can’t get any cuter than that. This inflatable convertible also fits up to two people, so invite your BFF, like Midge, to ride along with you. With two cup holders and a head rest for the ultimate relaxation, you and your bestie can really cruise in the pool.

FUNBOY Private Jet Float FUNBOY X Malibu Barbie Private Jet Float FUNBOY $99 See on FUNBOY Perhaps you’d like to bypass the car altogether and skip right ahead to your own private jet. This adorable float is perfect for wanderlust vacations to tropical locations, resorts with pools, and beach days with your besties. You’ll really feel like you’re flying first class anytime you get in the pool.

FUNBOY Inflatable Pool FUNBOY X Malibu Barbie Dream Kiddie Pool FUNBOY $59 See on FUNBOY If you don’t have your own pool, no problem. This inflatable kiddie pool from FUNBOY’s Malibu Barbie collection is for you. You can set it up in your backyard for a cool dip with your roomies. It’s even fun to just fill with pillows or plastic balls for relaxing in any other day of the week. Having your own inflatable pool also give you an excuse to plan an Insta-worthy photoshoot whenever.