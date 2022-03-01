FUNBOY’s Malibu Barbie Collection For 2022 Includes A Restock Of This Sold-Out Float
“I’m a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.”
With warmer weather on its way, pool party plans are inevitable. Aside from getting a cute new suit and sunnies, having an Insta-worthy inflatable is a must for a picture-perfect day. Luckily, FUNBOY’s Malibu Barbie float collection for 2022 includes a restock of your favorite floats to allow you to show up to any party in style.
Living in a Barbie world is easier than you think. All you need are the right accessories, like a vintage convertible for lounging out on as you soak up the sun. You remember how much you wanted to be like Barbie in her stylish car and dream house. Well now, not only can you have a pink convertible of your own, but you can also lay out on a Malibu Barbie private jet as well. The summer days will fly by as you’re relaxing with your besties with the return of FUNBOY’s Malibu Barbie float collection, which quickly sold out when it debuted in the spring of 2021. The eye-catching collection also features a traditional tube and an inflatable pool in the same retro 1970s Malibu Barbie prints if those are more to your liking.
FUNBOY also teased that brand new items in the same retro Malibu Barbie style will be dropping this spring as part of the collection, so keep an eye out for even more inflatable fun to come. In the meantime, if you’ve got Malibu on your mind right now, grab the Ken to your Barbie, a tropical fruity drink, and one of these oversized inflatables from the FUNBOY Malibu Barbie collection for 2022 before they sell out.
