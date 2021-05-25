Cricut’s TikTok Is Full Of DIY Ideas Meant For Friends Fans Ahead Of The Reunion
Monica would be so proud.
Hey, how you doin’, friend? If you’re anything like me, I bet you’re eagerly awaiting Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, airing Thursday, May 27. You’ve got to keep yourself busy to help pass the time, and what better way to do that than with a little DIY project? In anticipation of the reunion of the decade, Cricut has released a line of Friends images in its Design Space that you can use to make super cute items at home. You could even work on some Friends-inspired coasters and mugs to use for your watch party on the big day.
If you’re unfamiliar with Cricut’s Design Space, it’s where you can design and download different images to use with the various Cricut products like the Cricut Joy and Cricut Mug Press. For only $20, you can download the entire “Warner Bros. - Friends™ The Television Series” set of 38 images to use on your next Cricut projects. The set contains the iconic turkey that Monica put on her head and the Central Perk couch that you could easily put on wine glasses or keychains to hand out to your group of friends as party favors. There’s also an adorable “You are my lobster” image that you can use to make a special gift for the Ross to your Rachel.
The Friends-inspired gift options are endless, but if you need a bit of a direction, Cricut’s official TikTok (@officialcricut) has some DIY ideas you can check out right now for inspiration.
Not only is Cricut coming up with fun Friends DIY projects, but other TikTokers are as well. This keychain that looks like Monica and Rachel’s iconic door from TikToker @cannolisdecalboutique can provide great inspo. So, you can always start with some of these projects, but also feel free to pivot and get creative.