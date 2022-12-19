Getting tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour seems to be a touchy subject for some Swifties. While many fans have managed to snag a ticket to one of Swift’s concerts in 2022, there are still quite a few hoping for a miracle. There’s no need to get any teardrops on your guitar, though. You can win free Taylor Swift tickets to her Eras shows in New York City with an Aeropostale and Forever 21 giveaway — and it’s so easy to enter.

Technically, the two stores are joining forces to give out tickets to any concert of your choice in 2023 as part of “the ultimate concert experience.” With so many exciting tours already announced for 2023, like the extension of Sabrina Carpenter’s Emails I Can’t Send tour and Megan Thee Stallion’s world tour, you are left to your own devices deciding on which show to see. But let’s face it, the hottest ticket in town is one for The Eras Tour. Even Aeropostale and Forever 21’s announcement of their Ultimate Concert Experience sweepstakes heavily implies that Swift tickets are the way to go, as they are “the best show of the era.”

If you’re ready to enter for a chance to shimmer in 2023 at a Swift show, here’s how to enter Aeropostale and Forever 21’s Ultimate Concert Experience.

How To Win Free Taylor Swift Tickets From Aeropostale And Forever 21

From now until Dec. 24 — aka Christmas Eve — you’ll need to visit either an Aeropostale or Forever 21 store. Once you’re there, ask one of the associates for a concert sweepstakes card that has a QR code on it. The code will take you to an entry form on your phone where you’ll need to enter your name, email address, birthdate, and the unique code that is printed on your card. That’s it! After submitting your info, you’ll be officially entered into the contest.

To up your chances, visit one of these stores each day. You’re allowed to enter every single day of the contest, but you will need a new card each time with a different unique code. The best part is that on the back of every card is a 10% off coupon that you can use. Since you already made the trek to one of the Aeropostale and Forever 21 stores in your area, you might as well shop around for any cute items you want to pick up to complete your concert ‘fit while you’re there.

What Do You Win With Aeropostale And Forever 21’s Ultimate Concert Sweeps?

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The contest is open to anyone 16 and older who lives in the U.S., Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. There will be nine first place winners and one grand prize winner. All will be notified on or around Jan. 6, 2023. If you end up being one of the nine first prize winners, you will get a pair of tickets to the concert of your choice in 2023.

While, the grand prize winner doesn’t get to choose their concert, they are the ones who will receive the ultimate concert experience. The prize includes two tickets to a sponsor-specified concert May 26, May 27, or May 28 in the New York metro area. It just so happens these are the three dates that Swift will be performing at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, so the dominoes seem to be cascading in the line.

Along with your tickets, you’ll also be welcomed to New York with a two-night trip to the city for you and your concert companion. You’ll get the ultimate treatment that includes a round-trip flight to and from NYC with a two-night stay at a deluxe hotel. You’ll also get ground transportation during your trip that will get you to and from the concert venue with ease.

In total, your trip will be worth $5,000. That’s a much better deal than VIP tickets to The Eras Tour. Plus, while you’re in the city, you can visit some of the locations from your fave Swift songs. For instance, stop at a “dive bar on the East Side” before traveling down to “walk Cornelia Street.” You can really mastermind the perfect Swift-inspired trip, and all you need to do to make it happen is stop by an Aeropostale or Forever 21 store ASAP.