If You're 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, This Week Might Be Trickier Than Usual

You’re embracing a shift in the universe and you’re feeling it in every sense of the word. The sun has entered the watery and mysterious realm of Pisces, a dreamy mutable sign that will take your imagination to greater depths. As this season opens your heart, it’s also thinning the veil between this world and the next, so prepare for a pivotal moment in your spiritual journey. Although this transition will bring so much healing, it may feel bumpy at first for the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 21, 2022 — Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius — so brace for cosmic impact.

However, before the blows begin to land, the energy will begin on a softer note. On Feb. 23, Mars — planet of power — will sextile Neptune — planet of inner vision — which may lighten the level of energy and intensity. But don’t mistake this for a rest period, because your imagination is doing over time as you dream up all the things you’re ready to accomplish. Let your mind wander. And on Feb. 24, your relationships will explore new places. As Venus — planet of love and friendship — forms a sextile with Neptune — planet of spirituality — you may feel more forgiving and hopeful about what the future holds in love and in life.

With that being said, there’s so much that is not yet certain. As Mercury — planet of communication — squares off with Uranus — planet of sudden changes — you can expect slip ups and change ups. Don’t rely on a plan, especially if that plan has no real support. And remember — detours could also lead to unexpected delights. If you’re a fixed sign, here’s how you can make the best of an unpredictable situation:

Yun Heng Lin / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Taurus: You’re Encountering Surprises That Derail Your Sense Of Direction

As pressure mounts in your career and the desire to be recognized for your hard-work grows more intense, you may feel forced to change. Something about the way you’ve been working before is no longer aligning with your sense of self and you know it. However, you might reach a breaking point before you make a logical decision about how to proceed next, so be conscious of your impulses. You’re breaking free from limiting constraints, but the way you decide to leave them behind can pave the way for what comes next.

Leo: You May Feel Like Your Personal Life Is Affecting Your Professional Life

This week, your relationships are embracing a few shake-ups. Commitments you’ve made and agreements you’ve depended on are coming into question, which may encourage you to rethink whether you’re truly on the same page. And as your relationships take an unexpected lane shift, you may find that it ripples into other areas of your life, especially parts that don’t exactly feel “private”. Learn from miscommunications made and embrace the lessons the experience comes with. Who you let in says so much about what you put back out.

Aquarius: You Might Feel Like You’re Walking On Unstable Ground

As you tap into your thoughts and ideas this week, you may feel somewhat disconnected from your roots. It may even feel like venturing away from your comfort zone means taking the risk of getting lost along the way. However, remaining inert is more of a gamble than making a move, so find the audacity to do something about it. If you don’t like your surroundings, change them. If you don’t feel loved where you are now, go where you’re appreciated.