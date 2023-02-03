The winter months have been keeping temps cold AF, but the cosmos are here to spice things up. Despite it’s literally chilling name, the February 2023 full Snow Moon will heat up the day-to-day for four zodiac signs, all of which have one thing in common: their fixed modality. As fixed signs, they tend to be the most resistant to change, but as the full moon illuminates the sky on Sunday, Feb. 5, these signs will be the main ones invited to embrace upheaval in ways that place them in the spotlight.

What Is A Snow Moon?

The “Snow Moon” nickname comes from the fact that February is typically the snowiest month of the year in the U.S.

When Is The February 2023 Full Snow Moon?

The full Snow Moon will reach its peak on Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. EST, in the fixed fire sign of Leo. This particular lunation will shed light on everyone’s desire to be seen, appreciated, and celebrated. Though Aquarius season has made these innate desires seem so cringe, it’s important to remember that your gifts do deserve to be acknowledged by the world around you. There’s nothing selfish about wanting to stand out from the crowd. In fact, your gifts are quite literally meant be *given* to others.

Steve Whiston - Fallen Log Photography/Moment/Getty Images

Here’s how the fixed signs will be impacted by February’s full Snow Moon:

Taurus (April 20 - May 21)

On Feb. 5, the full Snow Moon will illuminate your fourth house of home and family, bringing your desire to be appreciated and acknowledged in your private world to the forefront. As a Venus-ruled zodiac sign, you tend to find plenty of pride in showing up for your family in grandiose ways, so you may feel the need to go the extra mile, even more so than usual. Whether you’re hosting a lavish housewarming party for a relative, or inviting friends over for a karaoke night, it’s a good day to show off your talents in a place that makes you feel right at home.

Leo (July 21 - Aug. 22)

This full moon is all about you, Leo, but what else is new? You’re someone who’s always eager to share their light with the world, but on Feb. 5, you’re going to glow a little extra. This day is the perfect time to focus on yourself and what brings you joy, so try not to worry too much about the opinions of others. The most fulfilling kind of validation will always come from you listening to your heart, and not concerning yourself with what other people think of you. At the end of the day, how you feel about yourself will always been what matters most.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 23)

On Feb. 5, the full moon in Leo will light up your 10th house of career and public image, encouraging you to share your gifts and talents with the world. Though you tend to be a pretty private person, you feel the most confident when you’re taking the lead in your professional life. It’s a good time to showcase any projects you’ve been working on, because you’re bound to have all eyes on you today. This may feel a bit uncomfortable, but try to enjoy your moment of fame. You deserve it.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 18)

Your relationships are your main focus right now, Aquarius, as the full Snow Moon illuminates your seventh house of romantic relationships and partnerships on Feb. 5. As the polar opposite sign of Leo, you’re not always a fan of excessive attention and loud displays of affection, but when it comes to your relationships, you like to feel seen and heard. Now is the day to make that known to any current or future partners in your life, especially if you’ve been feeling like you haven’t been getting the attention you deserve. This could also be a time where you partner is asking for more acknowledgement, so be sure to offer them some support and reassurance if they need it. Remember, there’s nothing embarrassing about wanting to love and be loved out loud.