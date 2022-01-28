Astrology is constantly stirring up drama, influencing you for better or for worse. However, just because the planets are up to something questionable doesn’t mean it has anything to do with you. Believe it or not, you aren’t going to feel every single thing that takes place in astrology. And just because something major is happening to the stars doesn’t mean something major is happening to you. Set aside your concerns for the time being, because the February 2022 new moon in Aquarius will affect these zodiac signs the least: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Taking place on Feb. 1 at 12:46 a.m. ET, this new moon might not lead to major changes if you happen to be a mutable sign.

However, just because this new moon probably won’t alter the course of their lives doesn’t mean it doesn’t have an important lesson to teach them. After all, this new moon takes place in innovative, individualistic, and team-spirited Aquarius. This fixed air sign may be somewhat intellectually stubborn, but it’s for a good reason. If you’re constantly changing your idea, do you really believe in it? Let this new moon show you how to believe in something and how to believe in it for the long haul.

As it forms a conjunction with sturdy Saturn, this new moon has the power to reveal the weak spots in your community dynamic. It will also remind you that karma always has a way of coming back to you, so make sure you’re putting out energy that accurately reflects your intentions. However, embrace the fact that no idea is 100 percent fool proof, because as this new moon forms a square with erratic and noncommittal Uranus, you may come to find that not everything is in your control.

Even though this new moon might not affect these signs as much as the rest of them, here’s why they’re still taking away something valuable from it:

Gemini: You’re Stepping Outside Your Comfort Zone And Loving It

There’s a whole world out there that you’re ready to become a part of. Maybe you’ve watched this world from a distance, daydreaming about the day you finally work up the courage to participate in it. Maybe you didn’t even know this world existed, and now that you’re aware, you want to explore every inch of it. Your reality is only as limited as you allow it to be, because your reality can change the minute you change your beliefs.

Virgo: You’re Feeling Inspired To Strengthen Your Sense Of Routine

If you’re feeling all out of sorts lately, start from the beginning. What self-care rituals are you forgoing lately? What time wasting activities are absorbing your attention? Identify what habits are breaking down your energy and take things one step at a time as you get back on track. Habits are built over time, so don’t expect instant results. However, if you’re willing to commit to a healthy routine, you definitely won’t regret it.

Sagittarius: You’re Learning And Exchanging Ideas With Others

It’s time to talk about what you think, because the world needs to hear your perspective. Engage with others, participate in discourse, and publish your ideas (even if it’s just through Twitter). You’re entering an era that’s all about social expansion and analysis, so discover the full extent of your ever-expanding intelligence. You’re smarter than you think, but you’ll never know just *how* smart until you start exercising that noggin.

Pisces: You’re Embracing The Process Of Spiritual Release

Everything comes and goes. Everything is temporary. That’s just the way of the universe. During this new moon, you’re embracing that certain things have to come to an end and you’re ready to begin letting it go. Explore the depth of your spirituality, because your ego is always running out of time while your spirit knows that you’ve got all the time in the world. You’re here for the experience and you’re ready to accumulate more of them.