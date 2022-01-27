January was a messy month, and if you feel like you’re on your last leg, keep going just a little bit longer. You’re about to catch a break, because February is full of promise. Although the second month of the year starts out rough, it’s paving the way for so much excitement down the line. And if you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of February 2022 — Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — then you’re reaping all the benefits it has to offer.

However, as February begins, you might feel like you’re coming to some sobering realizations. On Feb. 1, the new moon in Aquarius will tap into your desire to be your true intrinsic self and align with the social circle who appreciates it, setting the tone for the month ahead. But as the Aquarius sun joins forces with Saturn on Feb. 4, you might realize that committing to your purpose takes work. Letting go of what feels familiar, despite the fact that you’re outgrowing your current circumstances, isn’t easy. However, this month, it’s definitely worth doing.

Don’t let the pressure get to you, because February’s gonna be way more fun than frustrating. After all, Mercury retrograde comes to an end on Feb. 3, helping you gain some sense of direction and clarity. By Feb. 16, romantic Venus and passionate Mars will join forces in Capricorn, pouring love into your heart like until your cup runneth over with it. This will inspire you to combine commitment with enchantment, inspiring you to build something beautiful with someone. And once Pisces season begins on Feb. 18, the romantic and empathetic energy will not just shine, but sparkle.

Here’s why those born with their sun or ascendant in Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces have a lot to look forward to this month:

Shutterstock

Capricorn: You’re Remembering What A Blessing It Is To Be You

Last month was filled with struggles, and as February begins, you may just be regaining some sense of direction as you pick yourself up and try again. You’ve done a lot of thinking about who you are and what you’re meant to be doing, and this month, you’re feeling so rejuvenated. Inspiration is about to rush through your heart, so embrace that sparkling feeling of knowing you’re tapping into a source of magic that only *you* can tap into. You have gifts no one else has, and this month, you’re learning how to honor those gifts.

Aquarius: You’re Realizing You’re Much Stronger Than You Thought

You’ve been craving some clarity, and this month, you’re starting to recalibrate your focus on what truly matters. However, seeing things clearly isn’t always the spiritual awakening you think it’s gonna be. Sometimes, seeing yourself and your life for what it is can be difficult to process at first. But as you dispel the illusions and seek out the truth, you’re also discovering how deep your strength runs. You’ve been through so much and your resilience is giving you the confidence to do something that has always scared you.

Pisces: You’re Letting Go Of The Past And Believing In A Brighter Future

As the month gains momentum, you may feel like you’re releasing so much pain, intensity, and regret from the past. You’ve had a long year filled with ups and downs, and throughout February, you’re embracing the peace of mind that helps you integrate the lessons you’ve learned. Embrace the process of forgiveness, because you don’t a second chance; you get an infinite amount of chances each and every day. Once Pisces season begins on Feb. 18, you might feel ready to try again, knowing you’re stronger and more experienced at shooting for the moon and landing among the stars.