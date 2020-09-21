53 Captions For Fall Baking Pics That Are As Sweet As Apple Pie

When you think of fall, one of the first things that comes to mind is all the delicious seasonal flavors. While you love the aroma of fresh watermelon in the summer and gingerbread in the winter, pumpkin spice, farm fresh apples, and maple sugar are here to steal your heart in the fall. If your cravings are kicking in, it's time to make some sweets and document your tasty journey with these Instagram captions for fall baking pictures.

There are so many recipes you've pinned on Pinterest, saved on Instagram, or come across on TikTok that you've been waiting for the perfect time to test them out for yourself. Now it’s time to show off those baking skills you learned in quarantine, throw on that apron, and whip up some sweet treats. When the weather's crisp and the leaves begin to change, it's time to (pumpkin) spice things up in the kitchen. Make every pumpkin-flavored treat your heart desires from muffins, to dinner rolls, to pasties from Harry Potter. This is also when you let your feels for apple, chocolate pecan, and sweet potato pie shine. Don’t be afraid to get creative and come up with your very own fall recipe.

Plan a baking night at home with your roomies, partner, or family. Take a few candid shots mixing together the ingredients and decorating your masterpieces with edible fall flowers or autumn baking decorations. Try making an Instagram Reel or TikTok of your whole process so your friends can follow along at home as well. This is a fun way to document your culinary adventure, starting with all of the ingredients and then eventually showing the finished product. When the time comes to post, use any of these 53 fall baking captions to give yourself an applely ever after.

valentinrussanov/E+/Getty Images

"This dish is the apple of my pie." "Leaves are falling. Pumpkin spice is calling." "I love fall flavors most of all." "Pie like the fall." "I've got fillings for you." "You want a piece of me?" — Britney Spears, "Piece Of Me" "I just made the cutest pumpkin in the patch." "Muffin compares to you." "Felt cute. Might bake some more." "Oh my gourd, this tastes amazing!" "If only this pic was scratch and sniff, you would understand why I'm so happy." "I've always been a fall kind of person." "Need cake? Let me know." "You doughnut want to miss out on these pumpkin doughnuts." "Just trying to bake the world a better place." "Leggings, leaves, and lattes, please." "I've got nice buns." "I truly believe cookies make the world a better place." "Whatever frosts your cupcake." "Good things come to those who bake." "Bakers gonna bake." "Thankful, blessed, and pumpkin-obsessed." "These pumpkin treats really raise the bar." "I need s'more of this." "I like my eggs prepared in a cake." "I've got fillings for this apple pie." "Baking is my superpower." "You butter believe I'm baking." "Autumn skies and pumpkin pies." "Peace. Love. Pumpkin spice." "Good things come to those who bake." "Whisk me away." "I eat cake because it's someone's birthday somewhere." "And they lived applely ever after." "Baking is love made edible." "It's so easy to fall in love with a season that has pumpkin." "I love to bake a latte." "Fall is totally my jam." "Be a cupcake in a world full of muffins." "Don't cry because you ate it all, smile because it was delicious." "Fall sweet fall." "I woke up in feast mode." "The only thing this treat is missing is a PSL on the side." "Life is sweet. Enjoy a treat." "You maple bacon me so happy." “You’re a batch made in heaven.” “All you knead is love.” “Sweet as pumpkin pie.” “A couple of cutie pies.” “Eat, drink, and be scary.” “I always macaroon in my heart for you.” “Don’t sugarcoat it, fall is the best.” “I’m nuts about fall!”

When you’ve perfected your fall treat and cleaned up the mess in your kitchen, sit down and scroll through the best pictures and videos. Once you’ve chosen your favorite ones and edited them to perfection, the posting process will be a piece of cake.