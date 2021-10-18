Aside from casting a few spells and riding around on a Nimbus 2000, the delicious food is a big part of what makes the Wizarding World of Harry Potter a place you wish you could visit IRL at any given time. You’ve probably dreamt about buying a dozen chocolate frogs from the Hogwarts Express food trolley or feasting in the Great Hall with all your friends at the start of the term. Now that the spookiest time of the year is right around the corner, you can make your dreams come true even if you can’t make it to Universal Studios by trying these Harry Potter-inspired TikTok recipes for Halloween.

While spending time with Harry, Ron, and Hermione is a year-round thing, you can’t deny that all the Harry Potter books and movies have real Halloween vibes to them. Plus, pumpkin pasties and Butterbeer are fall flavors you’re craving right now, so it just makes sense to serve up some Harry Potter recipes from TikTok in October. When planning a Harry Potter-themed Halloween soiree with a Sorting Hat ceremony, Hogwarts house photo booths, and a movie marathon, you’ll also need a great feast filled with savory shepherd's pie and sweet chocolate frog s’mores.

Luckily for all us Muggles, there’s no magic required in the kitchen. Instead, all you need to do in order to Accio yourself some delicious treats is to just follow these nine Harry Potter TikTok recipes for Halloween.

01 Chocolate Frog S’mores TikTok Swap out chocolate frogs for chocolate frog s’mores instead. You’ll need a chocolate frog mold ($6, Amazon) to make this delicious recipe from TikToker @simplymagicalsusan. After making your frogs by pouring melted chocolate in the mold and waiting until they’re cooled, place them on top of some graham crackers and marshmallows for a treat you’ll want s’more of.

02 Boozy Butterbeer Grab your cauldron, because it’s time for anyone 21 and up to make some boozy Butterbeer. This delicious recipe from TikToker @jerenewc is so easy to make with cream soda, vanilla vodka, and butterscotch schnapps. Serve individually in barrel mugs ($26, Oriental Trading) that look like they’re from the Three Broomsticks or in a large black cauldron ($13, Party City) to give it the feel of witches’ brew.

03 Creamy Butterbeer For non-alcoholic Butterbeer, you’ve got to try this recipe from TikToker @milkteamali. Thanks to a mixture of cream soda and butterscotch syrup, you’ll get a creamy Butterbeer that’ll remind you of visiting the Wizard World at Universal Studios or the Harry Potter New York flagship store. There’s also a recipe for the buttery cream on top, because you definitely need that.

04 Sorting Hat Cookies While your friends may already know which Hogwarts house they belong in, these Sorting Hat cookies may just surprise them. Each cookie from TikToker @abi.blackwell’s recipe is filled with either red, green, yellow, or blue white chocolate to represent the different houses. When your friend bites into their cookie, it’ll reveal where they belong. Since these are chocolate cookies, you can also place Hershey’s Kisses on top to give them the look of an actual Sorting Hat.

05 Pumpkin Pasties TikTok It wouldn’t be a Halloween party without something pumpkin to eat. Of course, when it comes to Harry Potter, pumpkin pasties are the first pumpkin treat you think of. This recipe from TikToker @arianafeygin makes super cute bite-sized pumpkin pasties that are easy to serve at any Halloween get-together.

06 Savory Potato Pasties If you want a mix of sweet and savory, serve these potato pasties along with your pumpkin ones. This recipe from TikToker @anna.heartbeat uses potatoes, onions, carrots, garlic powder, red pepper, and turkey. However, you can make them without the turkey as well for a meatless option your vegetarian friends can enjoy. Once you have your filling set in your pastry, feel free to get creative with your cuts by creating a Deathly Hallows symbol on top. The extra attention to detail will give it that Harry Potter feel you’re going for.

07 Shepherd’s Pie You’d definitely see shepherd’s pie at the Welcoming Feast at Hogwarts, so you’ll want to have it at your Halloween feast as well. TikToker @eshitastarr says this recipe, which is inspired by the Leaky Cauldron in Diagon Alley, is best served on a cold day. So, naturally, a crisp Halloween night is the perfect time to enjoy this warm shepherd’s pie.

08 Butterscotch Pie Attention, Hufflepuffs: This recipe from TikToker @thatgingernamedemily was made for you. It’s a butterscotch pie that’s inspired by the friendliest Hogwarts house. Not only will it pair well with all your Butterbeer drinks, but it will also keep your appetite occu-pied all night long.