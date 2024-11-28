Elite Daily Newsletter: November 20, 2025
Plus, Jude Law shared some shocking news about 'The Holiday' cottage, what to watch over Thanksgiving break, & more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 27. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About That Time She Dated Nick Lachey
Back in 2006, Kristin Cavallari dated Nick Lachey right after his divorce from Jessica Simpson. Here's what she said about that "wild time" in her life. READ MORE
TRENDING
Um, Jude Law Just Said The Cottage From ‘The Holiday’ Is Not Real
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars React To The Show Being Completely Re-Cast
ICYWW...
Should I Stop Hooking Up With People Who Disagree With Me On Politics?
An Elite Daily reader writes that some of her past flings have posted “concerning things about their political views” online and isn’t sure how to proceed with her dating life. Here’s what our advice columnist had to say.
EDITOR’S PICKS
Everything Elite Daily’s TV & Movies Editor Is Watching This Weekend
8 Deals Elite Daily’s Staff Writer Is Shopping On Black Friday
TASTE TEST
I *Finally* Tried Ross' Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich From Friends
MORE FUN STUFF
—Meet The Young Women Swearing Off Men As A Political Statement
—Jordan Weiss On Max's 'Sweethearts,' Kiernan Shipka, & 'Freakier Friday'
—Anna Kai Has Brutally Honest Advice For Your Single Era
Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.