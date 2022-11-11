Elite Daily Newsletter: November 10, 2022
Jason Momoa’s latest changes to those luscious locks, Kendall Jenner spa vibes, and more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 10, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Jason Momoa’s Buzzcut (& Head Tattoo!) Hit The Red Carpet For The First Time
At long last, Jason Momoa finally stepped out for his first post-big-chop red carpet appearance, and it was a total serve. Despite the dismay that some folks felt when the Aquaman actor’s luscious locks were shorn in September, the head tattoo and undercut combo Momoa debuted at the Los Angeles Slumberland premiere was far from a dramatic transformation. Even better? The outfit he paired with the ‘do for his first public outing. READ MORE
Kendall Jenner's Bathroom Decor Is The Ultimate Self-Care Haven
As we creep closer and closer to winter, that also means that we creep closer to treat-yourself, home-spa season. Kendall Jenner is ahead of the game though — her stunning bathroom is definitely where all the magic happens. The centerpiece of the room is a large golden bathtub surrounded by rustic touches like vintage flower prints and wood accents. The model gave Poosh a peek into her bathroom, and we spotted tons of Kendall Jenner bathroom decor hacks that you can snag for yourself. READ MORE
TRENDING
Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik's First Anniversary Video Is So Darn Cute ❤️
How To Make Hailey Bieber’s Pizza Toast Recipe For A Cheesy Snack 🍕
What To Remember About The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 1 🎓
Should You ‘Mastermind’ Your Love Life? 🤔
Gen Z May Have Shifted The Balance In The Midterm Elections
The 2022 midterm elections are finally over (well, kind of). But as the results roll in, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: That young voters turned out in force, and it might have been enough to swing some big races. Don’t ever let anyone tell you “young people don’t care about politics.” READ MORE
Lindsay Reveals How That Mean Girls Moment Came To Be In Her New Netflix Movie
The season’s new crop of holiday movies on Netflix is upon us all, and they are truly things of beauty. If you happened to notice a little Easter egg in Lindsay Lohan’s new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas — well, it wasn’t an accident. LiLo talked to Elite Daily about the moment, and how it made it into the script. READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
Backstreet Boys’ Midconcert Tribute To Aaron Carter Made Nick Emotional
Balletcore Is The Latest Aesthetic To Take The Internet By Storm
Kim Kardashian Used The Blac Chyna Trial To Study For Law School
Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.