Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik are celebrating their first anniversary, and they’ve shared a little tribute on social media. On Nov. 9, the couple posted a sweet video on Instagram, reading aloud funny tweets about their relationship, and Malala and Asser’s anniversary video will make you want your very own hot, supportive SO.

“Some important news on our first anniversary,” Malala captioned the post, leaning into the drama. However, in the actual video, neither of them could keep a straight face. “This is Malala and Asser, and there’s something really important that we need to tell you,” Malala said, before the video cut to them breaking character. Asser then stepped in, “We’d like to address some serious comments.”

The serious comments in question? Tweets about their relationship — most of which poked fun at Asser’s status as Malala’s plus-one. “I can’t wait for everyone who (not wrongly) fancies Malala’s husband to say he isn’t worth sh*t when they find out he’s 5’7,” one Twitter user wrote. Asser replied, “You guys, I’m 5’11”, OK?”

Their much kinder version of “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” continued. “Malala’s husband is so hot!!! i can’t believe growing up people said boys wouldn’t like you if you were a feminist and then Malala said actually that’s not true,” another tweet read. One more honorable mention? “I would like a himbo with golden retriever energy just like Malala’s husband.”

For his part, Asser seemed to have no problem being called “Malala’s husband.” (I mean, why would he?) Malala is, of course, kind of a big deal. An activist for girls’ education, she made world headlines in 2012 when she survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban — and recovered to continue her advocacy. In 2014 she became the youngest-ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, at age 17, and in the years since has been celebrated across the globe for championing girls’ rights.

On Nov. 9, 2021, Malala took to Twitter to tell the world about her and Asser’s marriage. “Today marks a precious day in my life,” she tweeted at the time, sharing photos from their wedding ceremony. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

It’s so nice to see that “journey ahead” involves sharing a sense of humor with her spouse. As Malala’s work and advocacy efforts are often more serious and emotionally draining, it’s refreshing to see her have fun with Asser, or as he’s better known, “Mr. Malala.” ❤️