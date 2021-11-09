For activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, Nov. 9 has officially become a day to remember — her wedding day. Ah, don’t you just love love? The 24-year-old advocate for women’s education tied the knot on Tuesday, Nov. 9, among friends and family, and the ceremony was absolutely gorgeous. Malala Yousafzai’s wedding was so adorable, it’ll have you sobbing over how radiant she and her new husband look together.

“Today marks a precious day in my life,” she tweeted on Tuesday, alongside a few photos of her, her new husband, Asser Malik, and her family at the wedding ceremony. The photos, credited to photographer Malin Fezehai, showed the couple standing together among fall foliage, signing marriage documents, and surrounded by family. They look so precious together, and it’s impossible to not notice how lovingly Yousafzai’s husband, Asser Malik, is gazing at his new bride. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” Yousafzai continued. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.” After all the struggles that Yousafzai has overcome, it’s so comforting to see her happy and living her best life.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Oct. 10, 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest person to ever receive the Nobel Peace Prize after being nominated for her continued advocacy against the Taliban’s suppression of education for children — namely, for young women and girls. Because she had been outspoken about her advocacy for education, on October 2012, Yousafzai was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman on her way back from taking an exam in Pakistan’s Swat Valley. Though she was in critical condition after being attacked, she survived, and continued to advocate for [children’s] girls’ education after she recovered. “The Taliban could take our pens and books,” Yousafzai wrote in her 2013 memoir, I Am Malala. “But they couldn’t stop our minds from thinking.”

Now, in 2021, Yousafzai seems to have found the perfect life partner — despite her initial misgivings about marriage. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married,” she said in a July 2021 issue of British Vogue. “If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership? My mum is like… ‘Don’t you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful.’” As it turns out, Yousafzai’s mother seems to be right: Marriage really is beautiful.