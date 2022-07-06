Elite Daily Newsletter: July 5, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 5, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Encouraging You To Slow Down

Listen, it doesn’t take an astrologer to tell you that it’s a good idea to chill out after a holiday weekend. Whether you feel rejuvenated or tired after a weekend that may have been a little too jam-packed with activity, it’s OK. We’re halfway through 2022, so it’s time to check in with yourself and your goals. READ MORE

Prince Harry Just Referenced Princess Diana In The Sweetest Way

July 1 was Princess Diana’s birthday (of course she was a Cancer), and Prince Harry gave a speech in her honor at the virtual Diana Awards ceremony. Of course, any news about Harry and Meghan’s family is going to put a smile on my face, but this time it’s extra sweet as Harry talks about the link between his children and his mother. READ MORE

TRENDING

5 Baz Luhrmann Movies To Watch If You Loved Elvis

Have you ever wanted to be swept up by a movie and completely transported to a different world? Well, my friends, Baz Lurhmann is the certifiable cinematic king of visual feasts. If you loved being immersed in the world of Elvis, may I suggest trying one of these on your next movie nights? No. 2 is a particular favorite of mine, mostly because the cast is surprisingly stacked. READ MORE

Barack And Michelle Obama Shared The CUTEST Pics Of Baby Malia

Did you know that Malia Obama’s birthday is July 4? It’s like the best possible birthday for a president’s kid. Anyway, Barack and Michelle did not miss an opportunity to dig out a priceless photo of Malia from her baby album (parents gonna parent, no matter how famous you are) and it’s honestly the cutest thing. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF