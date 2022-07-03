2022 Is The Year Of The YA Book Adaptation

First kisses, first loves, and first supernatural encounters... The YA genre has a little something for everyone. No matter how old you are, whether you’re the same age as the characters or well into adulthood, the coming-of-age stories in YA books provide something for everyone. In fact, the only thing better than a good YA book is a good YA book-to-screen adaptation. Luckily, 2022 is filled with enough YA book adaptations to keep fans busy all year long.

It may be a controversial opinion to say that movie or book adaptation is better than the book. But there’s definitely something to be said for getting to see your favorite stories told on screen. You get to compare the filmmakers’ versions to the ones you came up with in your mind while reading, plus your favorite stories get to reach a wider audience.

2022 has already been a banner year for YA TV shows and movies, with a ton of releases like Heartstopper and The Summer I Turned Pretty that have already taken the internet by storm. There’s a lot more where that came from, so read on for a full list of 2022 YA adaptations that will make your year.

‘The Sky is Everywhere’ Based on Jandy Nelson’s novel of the same name, this movie premiered on Apple TV+ on February 11, 2022. Perfect for when you want to get in your feels, the movie follows a teen girl who deals with her grief following the loss of her older sister. Apple TV+

‘Heartstopper’ Heartstopper was released on April 22, 2022 on Netflix, and almost instantly became a classic. Even before the LGBTQ+ series premiered, the graphic novel it’s based on was a hit. There’s good news for fans waiting for Season 2 of the series; there are six books in the series to help satisfy the itch for more while you wait.

‘Along For the Ride’ This sweet YA romance about two insominaic teens adventuring together first debuted as a super-popular book by Sarah Dessen and was released as movie on Netflix on May 6, 2022.

‘First Kill’ Based on a short story by V.E. Schwab, First Kill — which came out on Netflix on June 10, 2022 — is the sapphic teen vampire story of your dreams. Netflix

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ The Jenny Han universe has expanded from the To All the Boys... to the Prime Video series adaptation of her trilogy The Summer I Turned Pretty. After dropping on June 17, 2022, the series is already a smash hit.

‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ Jordan Fisher, from To All the Boys... and After We Collided, co-stars with Talia Ryder in this movie about a high school couple who agree to break up before college. It comes out on Netflix on July 6, 2022.

‘Paper Girls’ With some serious Stranger Things vibes, this hit comic-turned-Prime TV series is set in the 1980s and follows a group of teen girls who face some supernatural threats in their neighborhood. It’s set to premiere July 29, 2022.

‘The Midnight Club’ The novel The Midnight Club came out way back in 1994, and now the horror mystery thriller will be released as a TV series on Netflix on October 7, 2022.

‘Vampire Academy’ Based on the novels of the same name, this upcoming Peacock series is actually the second Vampire Academy adaptation after Based on the novels of the same name, this upcoming Peacock series is actually the second Vampire Academy adaptation after the 2014 movie . This reboot series will come out some time in 2022.