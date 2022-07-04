Every year, the Obamas have even more to celebrate on July 4 than just Independence Day. It’s not only the Fourth of July, but Malia Obama’s birthday as well. While many Americans will be celebrating the country’s freedom by sharing photos of their backyard barbecue spread and fireworks show on Instagram, Barack and Michelle Obama posted Malia’s baby pics for her 24th birthday instead.

The former president kicked off the day by sharing a throwback pic of himself holding an adorable baby Malia in his arms. “Happy birthday, Malia!” he captioned his post. “No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become — you’ll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up.” It may be a bit of a surprise to some who grew up alongside Malia and Sasha Obama during Barack Obama’s two terms as president that the former First Daughters are now both 24 and 21 respectively. Malia even graduated from Harvard University last year, and has been dating her longtime BF Rory Farquharson, whom she met in school, since 2017.

When Michelle Obama was recently on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, she talked about the first time her daughters visited the daytime talk show, to see the Jonas Brothers perform. “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” Michelle joked. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Of course, getting to see the Jonas Brothers perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and having your dad as the president are not really parts of a normal upbringing, but Michelle shared that she tried to raise her daughters to be able to handle the adjustment from the White House to the real world. “They had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people so that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. And I think they are amazing young women because of that,” she admitted.

Of course, Michelle also shared a birthday post for Malia on July 4. The Becoming author posted a throwback photo of herself holding the cutest baby Malia in her lap, with the caption, “Happy birthday, Malia — and Happy Fourth of July, everybody!” Michelle continued, “24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy.”

It’s clear from these heartfelt posts that the Obamas are truly proud of the person that Malia has become since leaving the nest.

While Malia may be independent now, there was a brief time at the beginning of the lockdown in 2020 that both Malia and Sasha were back home with their parents. Michelle talked about this time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well, and shared, “It was an extra special treat to have them. That little bit of time. Because being with them as adults, it's fun!” Here’s to hoping that Malia Obama has just as much fun and an extra special birthday this Fourth of July.