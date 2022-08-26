A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 25, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

The New Moon In Virgo Will Affect These 4 Signs The Most

Ah, meticulous and pragmatic Virgo, we love you and we are also annoyed by your presence in our charts. (I say this lovingly — I have a Virgo moon.) Some new moons are a time for manifesting the life of your dreams, but this one is more about taking stock of where you are in the present. So, Virgo is going to bestow an extra dose of organization in the lives of these four signs. READ MORE

The Solo Traveler’s Issue: Let Us Finally Inspire You To Take That Trip

Here at Elite Daily, we are pretty obsessed with scouring the internet and talking to experts about everything. Sure, it’s fun for us to get into the nitty-gritty details of any topic, but more than that, we get to bring all our research to our lovely readers. So now it’s time for you to take this intel about traveling solo, go forth, and prosper. READ MORE

A Day On The Road With Gayle

Once you hear Gayle’s viral hit song “Abcdefu,” it’s nearly impossible to get it out of your head. And it went on to become the most popular song in the world, thanks to its endless use on TikTok. “That was a moment where I was like, ‘Wow, this isn’t a hypothetical. This isn’t a dream. This is reality,’” she told Elite Daily. We spoke with her about this newfound fame while she documented her day performing at Lollapalooza. READ MORE

Student Debt Cancellation Is FINALLY Happening — Here’s How To Get It

OK, is it just me or is it a crazy coincidence that President Biden announced debt cancellation on the eve of our Solo Traveler’s Issue? I’m just saying, some of that debt repayment $$$ can be used to fund your trip to Lisbon. All jokes aside, this is exciting, but hopefully just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to alleviating the crushing debt that is preventing generations of people from building the lives they want. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF