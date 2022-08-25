Women and femme folks face unique challenges when exploring the world alone. Though I’ve visited 57 countries with no plans to slow down, I’ll admit there are concerns about safety and women’s rights that men will never have to deal with when it comes to solo travel. The way I see it, though, these are also global problems that don’t belong to any one country, and I’ll never let them stop me from seeing the world. While safety should be priority and precautions should always be taken, they shouldn’t stop young women who want to travel alone. If you’re one of those young women, and you need some inspiration to help get you started on your own journey, these are the best places for solo travel for women in 2022, according to four people who travel alone all the time.

When it comes to my personal solo travel, I always take the time to research where I’m going and how my gender presentation may impact my experience. I look into how local women are generally treated, the experiences other female and femme travelers have had in these places (according to vetted blogs and social media), and what kinds of laws exist in the city or country to protect and support women who have experienced gender-based harassment. If you’re looking for another resource to help make the most informed decision about where to solo travel, there’s a whole index from the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security that measures which countries excel at promoting women’s well-being (and which don’t).

But data can only tell us so much, which is why I asked several globetrotting women where they’d recommend like-minded solo travelers to visit. From select regions to entire countries, here are the 15 solo travel destinations they chose for women traveling alone.

1. Slovenia

While everyone was taking Game of Thrones tours or yachting in Croatia, Faith Yi, 34, from Brooklyn, New York, was exploring Slovenia, its less traveled neighbor to the north. Yi, who’s a travel publicist, has been to 25 countries, and finds the solo travel experience to be freeing and empowering. In Slovenia, that sense of freedom mixed gorgeously with the country’s natural beauty.

“With mountains, forests, and lakes galore, the country feels straight out of a fairy tale,” she says, calling Slovenia “energetic without being overwhelming.” Yi says, “Slovenia has culture, cuisine, and scenery. I explored farmers markets nestled in the foothills of mountain ranges, restaurants, and town squares across Ljubljana and Bled.”

But Slovenia is more than just a great photo op. Yi says it was only after visiting Slovenia that she found out the Global Peace Index ranked it as one of the top 10 safest countries in the world in 2022. “I honestly didn’t feel like anyone ... treated me differently for being Asian or a woman. I was just another friendly visitor spending my coins,” she says. For added safety while traveling alone, Yi recommends sharing your rough itinerary with close friends and never telling strangers where you’re staying or going.

2. Iceland

Courtesy of Faith Yi

Ranking at the top of the 2022 Global Peace Index, Iceland has a reputation as the world’s safest and most equitable destination for solo female travelers. Yi has been there twice — once while road tripping and a second time doing a farm stay with a local family — and says it’s a very safe and welcoming place for solo travelers or small groups.

“[The local family members] were quintessential Icelanders who loved welcoming visitors to their country and went out of their way to show us experiences you couldn’t find in a guidebook,” Yi says. She recommends heading outside of Reykjavik if possible and renting a car to take yourself to the waterfalls, geysers, and black sand beaches for which Iceland is known.

3. Vietnam

Courtesy of Faith Yi

Yi has nothing but good memories of the locals she met across Vietnam. She also especially loves the fact that so many women run their own businesses in the country and have clear autonomy over their work. “Women were out and about living their lives or working day or night, which contributed to the pulse of the city,” she says. In addition to meeting countless other female travelers, Yi says she felt very safe with other tourists and local tour operators, whether she “was on a private street food tour or going spelunking in the Hang Tien cave system.”

One memory that stands out to her as an example of good faith is when a local woman went out of her way to help her. “I lost my Fitbit at a restaurant, and the female host I was staying with insisted on taking me on her scooter in the pouring rain to go back and look for it,” she remembers.

4. The Netherlands

Yi says progressive attitudes among the Dutch people span generations, and that was something she found inspiring when she traveled to the Netherlands. Talking about a conversation she had with her two female neighbors from the area, Yi says, “When I asked about dating, marriage, and gender equality, I learned that many couples never get legally married and choose to build their lives together without the official paperwork, which I found very empowering.”

Beyond more modern perspectives on gender equality, the country is also really easy to navigate via train and is filled with good options for Airbnbs. And Yi knows other young women traveling solo will appreciate the ability to do their own thing, which she found super easy in the Netherlands. “I love making time to take myself out to a nice restaurant and sit at the bar and strike up a conversation with the bartender/server,” she says. “The Netherlands is a fantastic place to not feel self-conscious doing that.”

5. Portland, Maine

When most international travel was on hold in May 2021, Yi looked within the United States for solo travel. Buses and trains got her to Portland, Maine, where she could easily get around the city, meet fellow female travelers, and eat all the lobster she wanted without worrying about her safety.

Yi ended up at a seafood shack, where she struck up a conversation with a retired school administrator from Arkansas. Later at a craft cocktail bar, she sat with two tipsy sisters from Boston who were on a girls trip, and they became friends. “I encourage you to eat alone, sit at the bar, and take yourself out on a solo date whenever you can,” she says. “Don’t just hole up in your room with takeout — unless that’s your vibe.” Loneliness can be one of the major challenges of solo travel, so being in a city like Portland, where it’s easy to meet people, is a huge plus.

6. Belize

Courtesy of Gisselle Hernandez

Born and raised in Belize, Gisselle Hernandez, a 26-year-old writer, social media expert, and travel writer, says the country’s size makes it a great place for young women to travel alone. “Roughly the size of Massachusetts, it’s easy to navigate from one region to the next,” she says. “Public transportation makes it convenient to get from sand-clad islands to jungle-laden Western Belize in less than a day,” she adds.

Belize’s diversity of cultures and ethnicities also makes it ideal for solo female travelers from all backgrounds. In addition, most of the locals are extremely welcoming to travelers and often speak more than one language, which is helpful when traveling alone as a woman in a foreign country.

7. Merida, Mexico

“I’ve always been a fan of walkable cities, but my favorite is history-laden Merida in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula,” Hernandez says, adding that the city’s layout and the ease of getting around makes it a must-visit for young female solo travelers. “Staying near the Centro Historicó means you can walk to every major cathedral, museum, and authentic Latin restaurant in less than 20 minutes,” she says. The city boasts ancient architecture, spires, and stonework, and Hernandez says, “Most of the residents are used to history buffs and expats finding their way to Merida and are more than willing to give you advice on things to do.” While she says Merida is extremely safe, like any other large city, it’s best to keep close to the Centro Historicó and not walk near the outskirts. She also recommends using Uber, as taxis can price gouge tourists if they’re not careful.

8. Big Sur, California

While it may be a popular travel destination in general, Big Sur is also one of Hernandez’s top spots for solo traveling young women. “Everything they say about Big Sur is true — the stunning vistas, the quaint towns, the precarious yet exhilarating highway,” she says. “As an introvert who enjoys traveling alone, there’s no greater joy than to drive along the Pacific Coast Highway on no one’s schedule but your own.”

Her favorite part about renting a car in San Francisco is that she can make as many pit stops as she’d like. “As a popular road trip, you’re bound to meet like-minded travelers along the coastal towns, which makes traveling alone much less daunting,” Hernandez adds.

9. Mexico City, Mexico

Maria Mallory, the 30-year-old solo traveler behind MariaTheWild, has visited around 35 countries, sometimes solo, sometimes with a group. Mallory says solo travel really opens you up to meeting locals and new friends, and forces you to practice the local language as well as try things you may not be able to when you allow a group to dictate the daily routine.

Not only is Mexico City a huge city with many possibilities for exploration, but Mallory says it’s also a great base for meeting other travelers and friendly locals. “There are lots of good hostel options in the trendy, safe neighborhoods you want to situate yourself within, and they usually will organize group tours like going to a lucha libre show, a street food tour, or a trip to the floating village of Xochimilco,” she says. “You don’t even have to worry about finding other friends — they just appear. Just sit back, practice your Spanish, and enjoy some amazing tacos with your newfound buddies.”

10. Lake Atitlán, Guatemala

“This is a truly special place, and being able to be here for as long as you can will give you a new take on life,” Mallory says. “With 11 villages along this volcanic lake in rural Guatemala, you’ll take boats to explore each one and meet travelers along the way who are doing the same.” She says not only is the beauty of the lake unparalleled, but the cheap prices of accommodations just might make you want to move here. She suggests volunteering at the local yoga retreats or hostels if you have the flexibility and time to do so.

11. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Courtesy of Maria Mallory

Chiang Mai in Thailand has a special hold on Mallory after she studied abroad there in college. With so many backpackers going in and out of the city, she says, it’s easy to meet friends at the bars, swimming spots, street markets, restaurants, and temples. “I’ve been able to make lifelong friends by opting into some of their adventures with them, like when we took a motorbike all the way to a mountain town together called Pai,” she says. Mallory says Chiang Mai is also a great hub for digital nomads looking to work remotely.

12. Oaxaca, Mexico

Mallory also recommends Oaxaca in Mexico for solo travelers, calling it a magical destination. “It’s becoming more well-known amongst backpackers moving through Central America, but that isn’t a bad thing,” she says, adding that locals and other travelers quickly begin to feel like family in this city.

“There are some good hostels, like the one I stayed at called Casa Angel that had a daily happy hour on their terrace and would open everyone up to mingling and later, doing salsa lessons together,” she says. “It feels safe to walk around and explore the charming courtyards, especially once the sun sets and the mezcal begins to flow.”

13. Bali, Indonesia

Courtesy of Maria Mallory

“Bali is, almost to a fault, very friendly to travelers seeking a cheap destination in the sun,” Mallory explains. In addition to its numerous yoga retreats, Bali is a restorative space to eat nutritious food, swim in the clear ocean with manta rays, and absorb the local culture, she says. “This is a great place to meet others who are exploring Indonesia with similar goals, and have a friendly and open disposition,” she says.

14. Barcelona, Spain

Melissa Vitale, 29, a New York-based public relations company owner and avid traveler, has been to 17 countries and especially loves Barcelona for solo travel. “It doesn’t matter if you’re alone or with a group of friends, there is always something to do in Barcelona as a young single woman,” she says. There’s art, culture, shopping, and more. “Have a round of tapas and sangria and lay on the beach topless without harassment,” she suggests. “And, check out Bijoux Indiscrets, an empowerment-forward brand for women based in Barcelona.”

15. Paris, France

“What woman doesn’t dream of going to Paris?” Vitale says. “Everyone thinks it’s the city of romantic love, but in reality, it’s the city of self-love when you go out with yourself or some girlfriends.” Vitale says it’s incredibly empowering to take yourself places you’d only thought you’d explore with a partner. “Eating alone in a cafe is très chic,” she says, “and compared to a big U.S. city (I’m looking at you, NYC), the prices are less expensive for a great night out: a three course dinner with drinks is usually less than two courses and a cocktail in New York after you add in tax and tip.”

Experts:

Faith Yi, New York-based travel publicist

Gisselle Hernandez, Belize-based travel writer

Maria Mallory, Cincinnati-based budget and solo travel blogger

Melissa Vitale, New York-based owner of a public relations agency