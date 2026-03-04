Your fave coffee order just got sweeter. Brownie Brittle has teamed up with Dunkin’ on two specialty flavors inspired by the cafe’s Sprinkled Donuts and Mocha Latte.

The Brownie Brittle brand found its inspiration in the crispy edges of a brownie. Each pack comes with square-shaped, bite-sized pieces of brittle that taste just like those crunchy, edge-of-the-pan bits of brownies and blondies. With this new Dunkin’ collab, those baked good flavors are taken up a notch. With the Dunkin’ Sprinkled Donut Blondie Brittle, each piece features the same colorful sprinkles you’d find atop one of the cafe’s signature sweet treats. The Dunkin’ Mocha Latte Brownie Brittle, on the other hand, is more for coffee lovers who want a bit of espresso taste in every bite.

Both Dunkin’ Brownie Brittle flavors can be found at grocery stores and online at BrownieBrittle.com now, but before you shop, you’ll find my honest review below of each bag.

Dunkin’s Sprinkled Donut Blondie Brittle

A donut-inspired brownie brittle just makes sense, and is close to perfection. It’s not only IG-worthy with the colorful sprinkles and white chocolate chips, but it has all the sweetness of a Dunkin’ donut. Since this is a crispy version, it reminded me more of a birthday cake or sugar cookie. It actually has the same crunchy texture of Tate’s Bake Shop cookies, which I’m a huge fan of, so I could eat an entire pack in one sitting. In fact, I almost did with this bag.

The only downside was that it was a bit too crumbly at times. (I'm more of a gooey brownie person, so the edges aren't as exciting for me.)

Rating: 4.7/5

Dunkin’s Mocha Latte Brownie Brittle

As much as I love Dunkin’s donuts, the cafe has shifted its attention to coffee in recent years. The Brownie Brittle collab needed a latte flavor, and a mocha was the right move. This had such a good balance of espresso and chocolate flavors with coffee chips baked within. Out of the two, this was the more exciting flavor and ended up being my fave. (I’m also partial to brownies over blondies.) I even dipped this into my coffee like it was a square-shaped biscotti, which only enhanced the tasting experience.

I would totally get another bag to keep around whenever I have some sweet cravings, even with it’s crumbly texture. Each flavor comes in either a 4-ounce pack or 2.25-ounce pouch that you could easily pack in your purse or carry-on to snack on while traveling.

Rating: 4.8/5