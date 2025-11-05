It’s the season of giving, and Dunkin’s doing plenty of it. Not only does the coffee behemoth have a brand-new Wicked lineup, it also has a selection of festive items for customers to enjoy, courtesy of its 2025 holiday menu.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 5, and available for a limited time while supplies last, Dunkin’s offering three new breakfast options: a Raspberry Striped Croissant, an Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich, and Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese. The pièces de résistance, however, are the drinks. In addition to the return of the fan-fave Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Lattes, new this year are the Berry Sangria Refresher and Cookie Butter Cloud Latte, which was actually inspired by a viral menu hack.

Cookie butter was a hot commodity on last year’s holiday menu, with the Cookie Butter Cold Brew and a filled Cookie Butter Donut making their grand entrances. Since then, customers across TikTok have tried to recreate the flavor in latte form; most have resorted to ordering a regular Dunkin’ Iced Latte with brown sugar cookie syrup and toasted white chocolate flavor shots or swirls, and substituting in Cookie Butter Cold Foam and adding cookie crumbles on top.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of the two new and highly coveted holiday drinks.

The Berry Sangria Refresher Packs A Punch

Dunkin’

According to Dunkin’, the fresh Refresher “channels the cheer of a holiday punch,” with its bright berry flavors and your choice of green tea, black tea, lemonade, or sparkling water.

First impression: It tastes like a Jolly Rancher; not exactly something I want shortly after waking up (which is when I tried it) — but I can see it being a fun pick-me-up later in the afternoon, especially with green tea, which is how I tried it. The bev for sure reminds me of a holiday punch or a berry-heavy sangria I’d get during a late brunch.

Rating: 2.5/5

The Cookie Butter Cloud Latte Made Me A Coffee Lover

Dunkin'

Looking for a new me espresso for the holidays? This iced confection comes with notes of brown sugar and baked cookie flavor, is topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam, and finished with cookie butter crumbles. The ultimate seasonal treat.

As someone who very rarely drinks coffee, I went in with minimal expectations. But, you guys, I found my new obsession. It reminds me of a Starbucks macchiato, which was my go-to for staying awake during my A.M. classes in college. It’s got a light speculoos flavor, courtesy of the cookie butter elements, a light brown sugar flavor, and a delightful crunchy topping that danced along my tongue. So dreamy.

Rating: 5/5