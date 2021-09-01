Living in a dorm doesn’t mean all your meals need to come from the dining hall or a coffee cart on the way to class. You can also enjoy more than just ramen and microwave popcorn when hanging out in your room, thanks to all the easy recipe ideas on TikTok. If you want to be your very own gourmet chef, try out these easy dorm room-friendly recipes from TikTok that you’ll be able to whip up without a kitchen.

All you need are some simple appliances allowed in the dorms, like a microwave and toaster oven, along with ingredients you can easily store in your mini fridge. For some people, staying in the dorms might be your first experience living on your own. This is your chance to ease your way into adulthood by polishing up your cooking skills and create some mainstays for the next four years (and beyond).

When you’re craving something other than dining hall waffles or the cafeteria salad bar, make yourself a microwave pizza or a veggie-filled grain bowl. You can also find some quick breakfast dishes from this list of dorm room-friendly TikTok recipes to make on those mornings when you don’t have time to grab something to eat before lecture. Plus, let’s not forget snack ideas for late-night study sessions with your roomies. If there’s something you’re craving, TikTok has your back. So, check out this list of easy recipes for delicious meals you can make without a stove or oven.

01 Grain Bowl TikTok If you’re looking for a healthy and simple dish, try this grain bowl recipe. You can customize it your liking with whatever veggies you prefer, but TikToker @stephaniethedietitian’s ingredients include tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, and spinach with an avocado dressing made with a Nutribullet ($70, Nutribullet). If you’re looking for something a little more hearty, you can also add microwavable whole grain rice to assemble in your bowl with the rest of your ingredients.

02 Turkey Wrap Need a quick lunch between classes? Try this turkey wrap recipe from TikToker @grakvitalele. You’ll need some tortillas, your choice of deli meat and cheese, ranch dressing, spinach, red pepper, and Tajín. Of course, you can switch up the ingredients based on what you like, but this recipe makes a delicious wrap that you can enjoy every day of the week.

03 Chocolate-Covered Pretzels For a late-night snack, try this chocolate-covered pretzel recipe from TikToker @haigoyz. Just melt some chocolate in a mug with your microwave, then dip your pretzel sticks in the melted chocolate. Let them cool off before enjoying as a delicious sweet treat that’s perfect for when you’re studying or watching a movie with your dorm roomies.

04 Elote In A Bowl If you miss homemade Elote, try this Elote in a bowl recipe from TikToker @recipes. Melt some corn and butter in bowl before adding in your lime juice, chili powder, and cotija cheese. It tastes just like the Mexican street corn you’ve been craving, and it’s so easy to make.

05 Three-Ingredient Pasta Instead of heading to an Italian restaurant, try out this microwaveable pasta recipe at home. It only takes three ingredients — microwavable pasta ($2, Target), hummus, and salsa — and you can easily store them in your dorm. Mix them together in your bowl and you’ve got a dish that’s im-pasta-bly good.

06 Eggs In A Mug TikTok From cake to pizza, mug meals will be your go-to in the dorm. For any early morning classes, you’ll want to know how to make eggs in a mug. According to this recipe from TikToker @605dietitian, all you need to do is mix your eggs with your choice of seasoning, like this Everything but the Bagel seasoning ($6, Amazon), and pop it in the microwave for about a minute and 30 seconds. When it’s cooked, top with salsa or some cheese if you’ve got it for a satisfying morning pick-me-up.

07 Microwave Pizza Instead of ordering a pizza, save some dough by making your own. Just follow TikToker @jessiesayhey’s microwave pizza recipe by adding some biscuit dough, pizza sauce, cheese, and pepperonis to your bowl. Microwave for about two minutes, then enjoy. This is so tasty and easy that it’ll have a pizza your heart.

08 Berry Cobbler In A Mug Berry cobbler is another great mug recipe that makes a great late-night snack or sweet treat to enjoy with your coffee in the morning. Just follow TikToker @recipes’ lead and add frozen berries to the bottom of your coffee mug and microwave for 30 seconds to soften them before mixing them with powdered sugar. Once that’s done, add your “crust” (a mix of flour, sugar, baking powder, butter, and milk) to the top. After microwaving for about 90 seconds, dig in and enjoy.

09 Mug French Toast This mug french toast from TikToker @joleygow is another easy breakfast idea. Combine melted butter, an egg, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in your mug. Break apart two slices of bread into bite-sized pieces, then let them soak in the mixture before microwaving for about 90 seconds. Top them off with some fresh fruit, powdered sugar, and maple syrup, and you’re good to go.