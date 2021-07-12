12 Affordable Furniture Finds To Transform Your Dorm Room This Fall

With the start of another school year comes another dorm room checklist. Bedding and furniture and tapestries, oh my! As fun as it sounds in theory, though, anyone who has actually been to college knows that finding items that suit your space *and* allow your personality to shine can be a truly daunting task. And take it from someone who has lots of experience shopping on a college student’s budget: curating the ideal dorm vibe — from rugs to bean bag chairs to storage bins — for the right price is basically the first big test of the semester.

But have no fear, because Walmart is here to provide you with the most stylish furniture finds at the best prices, so you can get the best of both worlds as you prepare for the fall. With this one-stop-shop, you’ll discover a range of pieces from traditional and functional to on-trend and chic. And with both affordable pricing and high-quality designs, you’ll be able to lock in the perfect pieces breaking the bank. Whether you’re going for a minimalist aesthetic or a big, bold, and colorful feel, Walmart can help you find everything you need in one fell swoop.

Read on to discover 12 fashionable finds that’ll help you transform your home away from home.

You know what they say: all good things come in twos. This set of end tables is no exception. Use the smaller table as an extended surface for your bedside and tuck it away when you’re done, or just separate them all together to divide and conquer. Perfect for holding lamps, books, or anything you want close by at bedtime.

Need a place to neatly store your school supplies? Looking for some extra room to organize your fave snacks? This nifty rolling cart is the answer to all of your problems. Cute enough to keep out in the open and compact enough to roll underneath your lofted bed, use this cart to hold your beauty supplies, electronics, and more all in one place.

Your bed takes up the bulk of the space in your dorm room, so you gotta make sure it fits your vibe to a T. That’s why this softer-than-soft bedsheet set is the perfect thing to tie your room together. From bright aqua blue to neutral off-white, it comes in a range of colors to match anyone’s style.

This ultra-soft faux sheepskin area rug will instantly up your room’s cozy factor, and its slim design will never feel too bulky for your small space. Drape it over your desk chair, put it at the end of your bed, or just place it in the center of the floor to channel those luxe chalet vibes.

Made from up-cycled virgin foam, this chair takes bean bags to a whole new level. Ditch the hardwood desk chair and embrace a new world of comfort. Perfect for reading, watching a movie with your roomie, or even napping after class.

If that communal bathroom mirror just isn’t cutting it, this wood number will be your new BFF. This modern piece can be placed virtually anywhere in your room, and its rich woodgrain frame will ensure it’ll last all four years (and beyond!). Lean it against your wall, put it in your closet, or hang it on the back of your door and admire its beauty — and yours, too!

A wall tapestry is a major key to making your room really stand out. With this durable and vibrantly colored piece, you can transform your room in no time flat. Spread it across your wall and let whatever design you choose speak for itself.

Between classes, parties, and studying, it can be difficult for plant-lovers to truly care for their leafy friends throughout the busy semester. The beauty of artificial plants is that you get some greenery in your space without having to worry about maintenance, and Walmart has plenty of beautiful faux flora to choose from.

This trendy floor lamp has it all: three built-in shelves, a sturdy metal etagere-style base, and most important, versatility. Use it as a home for your plants, photos of friends and family, or a display for your most treasured jewelry, and let it brighten up your space throughout the day.

Blackout curtains are the answer to every sleep-deprived undergrad’s dreams. These silky, soft curtains are vital to a good night’s sleep after a long day of classes and socializing. This version comes in a variety of colors, and their high-quality design means they’ll last long past graduation.

You may not think that your hamper is all that important, but hear me out. No see-through nets, no bulky designs, and a closeable lid are all key to a clean, fresh space. This trusty hamper keeps your dirty clothes (and all the smells that come with them) contained, and has handles to make laundry day easy-breezy. What more can you ask for?

This list wouldn’t be complete without a good ol’ decorative throw pillow set. These plush pillows are made of 100% luxury cotton and perfect to snuggle up with on your bed or couch. Whether you want to add a pop of color with the yellow set or keep it neutral with the tan, you can’t go wrong with this indulgent combo of fashion and function.