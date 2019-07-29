It's that time of the year to switch gears from vacation mode to back-to-school mode. It's always a struggle reuniting with your alarm clock once classes start up again, but it's also fun having an excuse to go shopping for supplies and new clothes. If you're feelin' in the mood to shop, Etsy's 2019 back-to-school items are officially here, and you'll want to add everything to your cart ASAP.

Growing up, I can't tell you how much I loved getting a school supply list from my teachers each year. (I know I'm not alone on this one.) It was always a fun time picking out vibrant folders, cute notebooks, and a new backpack that perfectly represented my personality. Think of Etsy's top back-to-school picks for 2019 as your very own school supply list.

Whether it's your senior year of high school, or your freshman year of college, there's something on this list for you. Also, Etsy is the place to go for personalization. So many of their items are customizable, which makes it super easy to pick out items unique to you.

If you're like me and love embracing fall and a new school year with a fresh start, you'll have fun finding things that perfectly match your back-to-school vibes.

1. A Cute Waterproof Backpack Dark Red Waterproof Backpack with Leaf Design $126.79 | Etsy You'll want a good backpack to get you from class to class, but you also don't want something that's drab. Finding a bag that's both stylish and functional is key, and this waterproof backpack from Etsy totally fits the bill. It'll hold all your books, keep them dry, and look cute with the leaf pocket design if you want to snap an #OOTD pic.

2. A Planner Botanical Pocket Planner $16 | Etsy I don't know how I'd get through the year without my calendar telling me what's on the agenda for the day. You'll want to start off the year right with an organizer to jot down every assignment, coffee date, and major exam. Luckily, there are super adorable planners like this botanical one on Etsy with animals and plants.

3. A Whimsy Tag Keychain For Your Bag Personalized Acrylic Name Keychain $25 | Etsy Let everyone know which bag is yours by adding a whimsy name keychain to it. Etsy is all about one-of-a-kind items, and this name keychain lets you personalize just about anything. Also, the tassels are too adorable for words.

4. A Reusable Utensil Set Zero Waste Utensil Roll $38.50 | Etsy Make it your new year goal to cut down on waste by opting to use only reusable utensils in the dining hall. Get yourself a cute set like this one, and you'll always be ready for any meal.

5. A Chic Case For Your Pencils And Pens HEIMARBEIT Design Feather Girl with Triangular Pattern $17.29 | Etsy Don't be struggling to find your pens at the bottom of your backpack. Have everything organized in a cute case that's ready to go. Not only will you be on top of everything, but every pen, pencil, and highlighter you need will be in one fabulously-designed place.

6. A Sleek Laptop Sleeve Leather Laptop Sleeve $99 $59.40 | Etsy Keep your computer safe when you're going to class with a sturdy-yet-sleek laptop case, like this one from Etsy. This is where you can also let your personality shine by picking your favorite color, and getting it personalized with your name or initials.

7. A Fun Wall Hanging Dorm Sweet Dorm Wall Hanging $57 | Etsy Your dorm is your new home away from home. The best way to make it feel cozy right away is by decorating it. Put up posters or wall hangings like this "Dorm Sweet Dorm" one, so it feels a little more like you.

8. A Leather Backpack Leather Backpack $204 $142.80 | Etsy If you're looking for a backpack that shows off your style, you might want to get yourself this leather backpack. It will look great with just about any first day of school outfit you have picked out. Also, its square design is perfect for holding your laptop and a few extra books.

9. A Pet Portrait Of Your Fur Baby Personalized Pet Painting $96.62 | Etsy When you're off at school, it's no secret you'll be missing your pet. (If only they allowed pets in the dorms.) Until then, keep your fur baby close with a sweet pet portrait hanging on the wall.

10. A Velvet Tufted Headboard Dorm Room Twin Upholstered Headboard $203 | Etsy Let's face it, dorm room furniture can be really boring. Every room might start out the same with a bed, desk, and dresser. Have your room feel more like an actual bedroom by getting a velvet headboard.

11. A Cozy Blanket That's Perfect For Nap Time Good At Naps Blanket $108 | Etsy Sure, you could go to the café for a latte or stop by the library to study, but your favorite thing to do between some classes may be to take a power nap. Show off your love for catching some Zs with this "GOOD AT NAPS" blanket. I mean, it's not wrong. You will be good at naps with a cozy blanket like that.