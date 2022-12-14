The show’s production designer gives her recs for a stylish and cozy space.
Behind a fun TV set is a production designer that sets the scene. For The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2, you have Angelique Clark to thank for every twinkle light, throw pillow, and knick knack that embodies each of the characters’ dorms.
Wanting to switch things up in your dorm in time for spring semester? Clark is here to help with some major inspo she found when curating the spaces of Essex College’s four favorite freshmen.