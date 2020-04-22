Whether you're a wannabe baker or a home chef who has achieved the perfect sourdough starter, clever cooking hacks are always a welcome addition to your culinary arsenal. Luckily, the internet is here to help you whip up some delicacies with very little effort. These easy TikTok mug recipes will satisfy your sweet tooth and savory comfort food cravings using just one cup. Plus, clean-up is pretty much non-existent, meaning you can spend your nights tuning into Zoom happy hours or learning TikTok dances instead of doing dirty dishes.

Mug recipes are the microwave version of one-pot cooking you didn't know you needed. In most cases, you'll use the same ingredients you would if you were about to make these creations normally (just in smaller amounts), and instead of taking out a bunch of mixing bowls, baking sheets, and pans, you'll simply mix these ingredients up in a microwave-safe mug from your cupboard, then put your cup in the microwave to cook or bake it. From banana bread to mac and cheese, here are some of the best one mug options TikTokers are using to hack your favorite baking and cooking recipes.

1. Pizza in a mug

TikTok user @JoleyGow hacked a pizza recipe by putting the whole baking process into a mug. To start, you'll want to mix 4 tablespoons flour, 1/8 teaspoon of baking powder, 1 pinch of baking powder, and 1/8 teaspoon of salt directly in the cup. Then, you'll want to add 3 tablespoons of milk with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, then stir again. Next, spread on your pizza sauce and sprinkle on your cheese of choice with pepperoni and some seasoning. Microwave for two minutes, and voila, you’ve got a cheesy surprise in your mug.

2. Banana bread in a mug

Put your own spin on the banana bread craze with @Ice.Karim's recipe, which you can make in your microwave.

First, mash up one ripe banana in a mug with one egg. Add 1 tablespoon of canola oil, 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 1 tablespoon of milk, 4 tablespoons of quick oats, 3 tablespoons of dark brown sugar, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, then combine. Microwave for 90 seconds, or put it in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes if you have an oven-safe mug.

3. Chocolate mug cake

Satisfy your sugar cravings with the chocolate mug cake recipe from @Downshiftology. While she mixes all the ingredients in a measuring cup before pouring them into the mug, you can also just put them directly in your container as well.

To make, combine 1/4 cup almond flour, 2 tablespoons of cacao powder, 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, 1 teaspoon of coconut oil, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and 1 large egg. Microwave for about 1-2 minutes depending on the consistency you want, then serve with optional garnishes like strawberries, powdered sugar, or ice cream.

4. One-cup omelet

Making an easy savory breakfast doesn't have to take a lot of time and effort, thanks to this mug-friendly omelet recipe from @Maedenart. To start, you'll want to whisk three eggs in your mug, cut some vegetables like peppers, tomatoes, and green onions to add, then combine all together. Add some salt and pepper, then microwave for 3 minutes before digging in.

5. Mac & cheese in a mug

Satisfy your cheese and carb cravings with this no-fuss recipe from @Calirorrer. Add some dry pasta to your cup (the TikToker used penne) and eyeball the amount needed to cover with water. Next, microwave for 4 minutes and 20 seconds, then add some shredded cheese and microwave for another 30 seconds. Add some salt and pepper, stir to combine, then start nomming.

6. Doughnut in a mug

Cutting back on your coffee runs doesn't mean you have to give up your doughnut habit, thanks to this recipe from @Aesthetic.yummies.

Start with 2 tablespoons of melted butter, 1 egg yolk, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon of milk, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, then mix well. Add some jam to the center of your dough, then microwave for 1 minute and 30 seconds. Add your toppings of choice, then dig in.

7. Microwave mug brownies

TikToker @Sweets.bysara has hacked your favorite brownie recipe to make it microwave-friendly. Combine 3 tablespoons of flour, 3 tablespoons of sugar, 1 and 1/2 tablespoons of cocoa powder, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and mix. In a separate bowl, add 2 tablespoons of melted butter, 3 tablespoons of milk, 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and stir together. Combine both the dry and wet ingredients, then microwave for 1 minute.

In the meantime, you can make an optional frosting by whipping together 4 tablespoons of butter, 4 tablespoons of cocoa powder, 4 tablespoons of powdered sugar, and 2 tablespoons of milk. Add sprinkles, spread it on top of your brownie, then enjoy.