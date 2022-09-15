If you thought Disney was done sharing all the fun they have going on at Walt Disney World for Halloween, you would have thought wrong. Now that the most spooktacular time of the year has begun, the resort is sharing all the Disney World Halloween 2022 food you don’t need a park ticket to try. That includes all the Insta-worthy and frightfully delicious Disney treats at Disney Springs and all the Walt Disney World resorts around property.

Going to one of the theme parks during Halloween is tons of skele-fun between the costumed characters and Mickey pumpkin décor, but it can also get expensive AF. When you already plan to trick-or-treat yourself to Halloween snacks, you might not have it in your budget to add theme park admission on top. No money, no problem. The Walt Disney World Resort has tons of pumpkin spice and Mickey-shaped treats outside of the parks to satisfy your wicked cravings as well. There are even some treats that are “just a bunch of hocus pocus,” and will get you ready to watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ Sept. 30.

The perfect Disney day may even involve resort hopping to find all the Disney Halloween treats on your must-eat list. You could even start at Disney Springs, where there is also a ton of Disney Halloween merch to check out at the World of Disney store. To map out your perfect Disney day, it’ll help to know which Halloween treats to try first. Here’s a list of the most picture-perfect Disney treats for Halloween that are totally brand new for 2022.

01 Bewitched Cherry Cone Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Fans of Dole Whip will want to try this seasonal cherry soft-serve flavor in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone when it becomes available starting Oct. 1. The chocolate bat wings make this treat bloody good for the ‘Gram.

02 Mummy Cookies ‘n Scream Trifle Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort There are two new trifles available this year. The more colorful of the two is the Poison Apple Trifle with layers of caramel crunch, apple and caramel mousse, and vanilla cake with buttercream and a witch hat fondant décor on top. The other is for cookies n’ cream lovers with layers of chocolate cookies n’ cream mousse, chocolate cake, and whipped cream. Both trifles will be on the menu all October.

03 The Whoopie Monster Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort A scary good and colorful treat is this spiced apple whoopie pie that has a green marshmallow buttercream and caramel inside. Be sure to order this from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

04 Mickey Pumpkin Spice Sugar Cookie Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort You can’t go wrong with a Mickey Mouse-shaped treat and this pumpkin spice sugar cookie with royal icing décor is picture-perfect and available Oct. 1 through Halloween.

05 Mummy Mickey Blondie Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and Disney’s Old Key West Resort Caramel lovers will want to get their hands on this caramel blondie with caramel buttercream. You may even want to get one for you and your mummy all October.

06 Haunted Forest Apple Mousse Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Wilderness Lodge A treat that’s the fairest one of all is this green cake with a cookies n’ cream mousse that’s topped with a not-so-poisoned sour apple mousse and dark chocolate tree branches. It’s available in October and for mobile ordering on the Disney app.

07 Monster Mousse Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Riviera Resort For a monster mash, enjoy this pistachio mousse with morello cherry and milk chocolate crumble that looks like Frankenstein’s monster. The scary part of this treat is it’s only available Oct. 29 through Oct. 31.

08 Not-So-Scary Pumpkin Soft-Serve Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort If Dole Whip and pumpkin spice lattes had a baby, this treat would be it. Instead of ordering your go-to pineapple soft-serve in October, get this pumpkin spice flavored soft-serve with coconut haupia and a caramel drizzle, graham cracker crumbs, and a white chocolate Mickey-shaped pumpkin garnish. It’ll give you pumpkin to talk about.

09 Witch’s Flight Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney Springs’ Swirls on the Water Another Dole Whip treat at Disney World is this Hocus Pocus-inspired soft-serve flight. Each of the soft-serve flavors are inspired by a different Sanderson sister. There’s pumpkin soft-serve for Winifred, purple cheesecake soft-serve for Mary, and a traditional Dole Whip for Sarah.

10 Tamatoa Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort The shiny villain from Moana is the inspiration behind this chocolate chiffon cake that has a Hawaiian Chantilly filling and sparkling sprinkles. It’ll be available all October.

11 Jack O ’Lantern Mickey Cake Pop Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa If cake pops are your go-to, Disney World has a jumbo pumpkin-spiced yellow cake pop for Halloween. It’s covered in white chocolate and looks just like a Mickey Mouse jack o’ lantern.

12 Oogie Boogie Dole Whip Nachos Courtesy of Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney Springs’ Swirls on the Water Also at Swirls on the Water right now, you can find these Dole Whip nachos inspired by Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas. The nachos are some of the best Dole Whip treats at Disney World, and this pistachio soft-serve with whipped cream, raspberry boba pearls, and waffle chips is no exception.

13 Pumpkin Mickey Tart Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort A gourd treat to try is this pumpkin cheesecake mousse with chocolate ganache and chocolate décor. It looks like Mickey Mouse with a little pumpkin stem on top, and is available all October long.

14 Jack Skellington Bubble Waffle Sundae Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney Springs’ Marketplace Snacks You’ll love this Walt Disney World treat a waffle lot that’s available now through Halloween. Inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, this sundae comes with chocolate soft-serve, marshmallow fluff, hot fudge, orange sprinkles, chocolate shavings, chocolate pocky sticks, and a chocolate Jack Skellington garnish.

15 Black Flame Candle Petit Cake Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney Springs’ Amorette’s Patisserie The cakes at Amorette’s Patisserie are all too pretty to eat. However, you’ll want to take a bite out of this devil’s food biscuit, apricot jam, brandy simple syrup, caramel mousse, and candied pecan crunch petit cake inspired by the black flame candle in Hocus Pocus. It’ll be available the same day Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ — aka Sept. 30.

16 Black Flame Candle Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Another black flame candle-inspired Hocus Pocus treat is this sponge cake that looks like candy corn on the inside. It’s available now, so if you have “It’s Corn” stuck in your head, this is a good time to grab it and post a Reel with that song on the ‘Gram.

17 Madame Leota Dark Chocolate Cake Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Contemporary Resort Haunted Mansion and Halloween go together like this devil’s food mini cake with dark chocolate ganache. To recreate the attic from the Disney attraction, the cake is topped with chocolate glaze and marshmallow webs. You can order it all October at the Contemporary Resort near the Magic Kingdom.