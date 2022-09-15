If you thought Disney was done sharing all the fun they have going on at Walt Disney World for Halloween, you would have thought wrong. Now that the most spooktacular time of the year has begun, the resort is sharing all the Disney World Halloween 2022 food you don’t need a park ticket to try. That includes all the Insta-worthy and frightfully delicious Disney treats at
Disney Springs and all the Walt Disney World resorts around property.
Going to one of the theme parks during Halloween is tons of
skele-fun between the costumed characters and Mickey pumpkin décor, but it can also get expensive AF. When you already plan to trick-or-treat yourself to Halloween snacks, you might not have it in your budget to add theme park admission on top. No money, no problem. The Walt Disney World Resort has tons of pumpkin spice and Mickey-shaped treats outside of the parks to satisfy your wicked cravings as well. There are even some treats that are “just a bunch of hocus pocus,” and will get you ready to watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ Sept. 30.
The perfect Disney day may even involve resort hopping to find all the Disney Halloween treats on your must-eat list. You could even start at Disney Springs, where there is also a ton of Disney Halloween merch to check out at the World of Disney store. To map out your perfect Disney day, it’ll help to know which Halloween treats to try first. Here’s a list of the most picture-perfect Disney treats for Halloween that are totally brand new for 2022.
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
Fans of Dole Whip will want to try this seasonal cherry soft-serve flavor in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone when it becomes available starting Oct. 1. The chocolate bat wings make this treat
bloody good for the ‘Gram. 02
Mummy Cookies ‘n Scream Trifle
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
There are two new trifles available this year. The more colorful of the two is the Poison Apple Trifle with layers of caramel crunch, apple and caramel mousse, and vanilla cake with buttercream and a witch hat fondant décor on top. The other is for cookies n’ cream lovers with layers of chocolate cookies n’ cream mousse, chocolate cake, and whipped cream. Both trifles will be on the menu all October.
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort
A scary good and colorful treat is this spiced apple whoopie pie that has a green marshmallow buttercream and caramel inside. Be sure to order this from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.
04
Mickey Pumpkin Spice Sugar Cookie
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
You can’t go wrong with a Mickey Mouse-shaped treat and this pumpkin spice sugar cookie with royal icing décor is picture-perfect and available Oct. 1 through Halloween.
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and Disney’s Old Key West Resort
Caramel lovers will want to get their hands on this caramel blondie with caramel buttercream. You may even want to get one for you and your
mummy all October. 06
Haunted Forest Apple Mousse
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
A treat that’s the fairest one of all is this green cake with a cookies n’ cream mousse that’s topped with a not-so-poisoned sour apple mousse and dark chocolate tree branches. It’s available in October and for mobile ordering on the Disney app.
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Riviera Resort
For a monster mash, enjoy this pistachio mousse with morello cherry and milk chocolate crumble that looks like Frankenstein’s monster. The scary part of this treat is it’s only available Oct. 29 through Oct. 31.
08
Not-So-Scary Pumpkin Soft-Serve
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
If Dole Whip and pumpkin spice lattes had a baby, this treat would be it. Instead of ordering your go-to pineapple soft-serve in October, get this pumpkin spice flavored soft-serve with coconut haupia and a caramel drizzle, graham cracker crumbs, and a white chocolate Mickey-shaped pumpkin garnish. It’ll give you
pumpkin to talk about. Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney Springs’ Swirls on the Water
Another Dole Whip treat at Disney World is this
. Each of the soft-serve flavors are inspired by a different Sanderson sister. There’s pumpkin soft-serve for Winifred, purple cheesecake soft-serve for Mary, and a traditional Dole Whip for Sarah. Hocus Pocus-inspired soft-serve flight Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The shiny villain from Moana is the inspiration behind this chocolate chiffon cake that has a Hawaiian Chantilly filling and sparkling sprinkles. It’ll be available all October.
11
Jack O ’Lantern Mickey Cake Pop
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
If cake pops are your go-to, Disney World has a jumbo pumpkin-spiced yellow cake pop for Halloween. It’s covered in white chocolate and looks just like a Mickey Mouse jack o’ lantern.
12
Oogie Boogie Dole Whip Nachos
Courtesy of Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney Springs’ Swirls on the Water
Also at Swirls on the Water right now, you can find these Dole Whip nachos inspired by Oogie Boogie from
The Nightmare Before Christmas. The nachos are some of the best Dole Whip treats at Disney World, and this pistachio soft-serve with whipped cream, raspberry boba pearls, and waffle chips is no exception. Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
A
gourd treat to try is this pumpkin cheesecake mousse with chocolate ganache and chocolate décor. It looks like Mickey Mouse with a little pumpkin stem on top, and is available all October long. 14
Jack Skellington Bubble Waffle Sundae
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney Springs’ Marketplace Snacks
You’ll love this Walt Disney World treat a
waffle lot that’s available now through Halloween. Inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, this sundae comes with chocolate soft-serve, marshmallow fluff, hot fudge, orange sprinkles, chocolate shavings, chocolate pocky sticks, and a chocolate Jack Skellington garnish. 15
Black Flame Candle Petit Cake
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney Springs’ Amorette’s Patisserie
The cakes at Amorette’s Patisserie are all too pretty to eat. However, you’ll want to take a bite out of this devil’s food biscuit, apricot jam, brandy simple syrup, caramel mousse, and candied pecan crunch petit cake inspired by the black flame candle in
Hocus Pocus. It’ll be available the same day Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ — aka Sept. 30. Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Another black flame candle-inspired
Hocus Pocus treat is this sponge cake that looks like candy corn on the inside. It’s available now, so if you have “It’s Corn” stuck in your head, this is a good time to grab it and post a Reel with that song on the ‘Gram. 17
Madame Leota Dark Chocolate Cake
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Haunted Mansion and Halloween go together like this devil’s food mini cake with dark chocolate ganache. To recreate the attic from the Disney attraction, the cake is topped with chocolate glaze and marshmallow webs. You can order it all October at the Contemporary Resort near the Magic Kingdom.
18
Mickey Pumpkin Cheesecake
Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort Where: Disney’s All-Star Resorts
At all the All-Star Resorts in October, you’ll be able to find this pumpkin cheesecake and spiced chocolate cake that looks like a Mickey Mouse pumpkin. It has buttercream and chocolate décor on top.
