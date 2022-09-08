Oh look, another glorious treat has arrived at Walt Disney World just in time for the Halloween season, and “it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.” Disney’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip flight has landed in Orlando, and the best part is that you don’t even need a park ticket to order it. That’s right, the Dole Whip Witches’ Flight inspired by the Sanderson sisters is available at Swirls on the Water over at Disney Springs.

The Dole Whip at Swirls on the Water is ranked among the best Dole Whip treats at Disney, and this festive menu item is no exception. Of course, Disney is known for their Insta-worthy and delicious food all year round, but for Halloween, they truly pull out all the stops. Over at the Magic Kingdom, Disney has some truly picture-perfect Halloween treats for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party that includes some Hocus Pocus menu items as well. However, if you don’t have the money to spend on the special ticketed event or you’re just a diehard Dole Whip stan, this Hocus Pocus Dole Whip treat is something you’ll want to try instead.

What Is Disney’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip Flight?

According to The Disney Food Blog, the Witches’ Dole Whip Flight is a trio of Dole Whip flavors made to look like each one of the Sanderson sisters. The Winifred Dole Whip is an orange pumpkin soft serve with a “Broom Squad” white chocolate garnish that looks like her infamous orange hair. Following the theme, the Sarah Sanderson Dole Whip is a traditional yellow pineapple Dole Whip, but is topped with a white chocolate that has her mop on it. For Mary Sanderson, the Dole Whip is a purple cheesecake soft serve with a vacuum white chocolate on top.

While the trio of Dole Whips are meant to look like the Sanderson sisters’ hair, The Disney Food Blog notes that in the Florida heat, your flight will quickly melt. That means this treat might be better to share with some friends, so you can try each flavor but also eat it before it turns into a soupy mess.

What Does Disney’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip Flight Taste Like?

If you’re a Dole Whip fan, you’ll love the Sarah Sanderson pineapple Dole Whip, because it’s the classic flavor you’d get in Adventureland at the Magic Kingdom or Disneyland. So, you’re probably more interested in the pumpkin and cheesecake flavors. The Disney Food Blog says the Mary Sanderson — aka cheesecake Dole Whip — tasted like “eating a block of sweetened cream cheese,” which is great if you’re someone who particularly loves cheesecake and licking the frosting off a slice of carrot cake. However, it may be a rich flavor for a hot fall day in Florida. The blog suggests trying the pineapple and cheesecake flavors together for a fruity and creamy combo.

Out of the three, though, the Winifred Sanderson Dole Whip is the one you’ll want to savor all on its own. While the cheesecake Dole Whip might be too much for humid Florida, this pumpkin treat is said to taste like you’re “eating a cold piece of pumpkin pie.” Of course, before diving in, you’ll want to snap your picture for the ‘Gram to give your followers pumpkin to talk about. And even though these witches don’t melt when water is thrown on them like others do, they will melt outside if you wait too long to take your pics. It may even help to have the friend you’re sharing your treats with save a nearby table to Swirls on the Water. That way, you aren’t scrambling for a place to sit as your soft serve melts in the sun.

Along with the Hocus Pocus Dole Whip flight, Swirls on the Water also has a few other seasonal offerings like a boozy pumpkin soft serve float with hard cider and an equally Instagrammable Oogie Boogie Dole Whip nachos from The Nightmare Before Christmas.