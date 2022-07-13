You Could Win A 5-Night Vacation To Celebrate Disney World's 50th Anniversary

A trip to Walt Disney World is on pretty much everyone’s travel bucket list. Who wouldn’t want to ride Space Mountain, eat all the Mickey Mouse-shaped snacks, and take tons of Insta snaps in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle? If you consider a trip to the Magic Kingdom a dream come true, you could win a five-night Disney vacation for you and up to three friends through Disney Vacation Club.

The Keep Celebrating Sweepstakes is giving one lucky winner the Disney vacation of their dreams, which includes a stay at one of Disney’s most exclusive resorts. You’ll also receive theme park tickets to enjoy Disney World as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. If you haven’t been following along, Walt Disney World’s 50th celebration began last October and will continue through March 2023. During the festivities, the various Disney Parks have been serving up a menu of Disney World 50th anniversary treats and brand new merch. It truly is the “most magical celebration,” and you don’t want to miss it.

If you don’t currently have plans to visit the Walt Disney World Resort soon, the Keep Celebrating Sweepstakes may be your chance to join the party before it ends. However, you’ll want to know how to enter the Walt Disney World sweepstakes first.

How To Enter Disney’s Keep Celebrating Sweepstakes

Rachel Chapman

To win a five-night Disney vacation, you’ll first need to answer whether you’re a Disney Vacation Club member to enter. Disney Vacation Club is basically Disney’s timeshare program that allows members to stay in some of the most exclusive villas and resorts at Walt Disney World and Disneyland using their vacation points. You do not need to be a DVC member to enter the Keep Celebrating Sweepstakes, and your membership status does not affect your chances of winning either.

After selecting either “yes, I a member” or “no, I’m not a member,” you’ll be asked to enter your email address before filling out a form that includes your name, address, and phone number. Once your registration form is complete, you’re officially entered for a chance to win. If you’d like to up your chances of winning, you can receive additional entries by watching the Keep Celebrating and Introduction to DVC videos as well. These aren’t necessary to watch for your first entry, but they do give you a better chance of winning. The sweepstakes will run from now until Sept. 9, and winners will be selected on or about Sept. 12.

What Do You Win With Disney’s Keep Celebrating Sweepstakes?

Rachel Chapman

If you are the lucky winner, you’ll win the Disney vacation of a lifetime, which includes:

A five-night stay at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World Resort

Roundtrip airfare

Six theme park tickets with Park Hopper option to Walt Disney World Resort

The travel window for winners is Nov. 10, 2022 through and including Aug. 31, 2023, and you must book your vacay by Dec. 31, 2022. Since the sweepstakes is for you and up to three guests, your guests will also receive theme park tickets and have their airfare covered as well. With six days to visit all four theme parks, you should have plenty of time to eat every snack and ride every attraction on your to-do list, like the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster. Of course, you could also try to visit all four theme parks in one day, if you’re up for the challenge.

While you’re there, you’ll also want to spend some quality time in your one-bedroom villa at the Grand Floridian Resort. Disney Vacation Club members are given priority access to book the villas, which provide so much more than a typical Disney room. For instance, a one-bedroom villa comes with a full kitchen that includes an oven and fridge. The Grand Floridian also has some stellar views of the Magic Kingdom, so you can spot the nighttime fireworks from your resort. Basically, you’ll be treated like royalty during your stay. So, what are you waiting for? Your Disney vacay is just a few clicks away.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.