In Chronically Online, Elite Daily asks people to get real about their phone habits by tracking their screen time over seven days. This week, Disney content creator Melizza Black shares the apps she used the most while shopping around the Magic Kingdom, going to a special screening of Snow White, and attending Epcot’s International Flower & Garden Festival.

There are Disney adults, and then there are people who love the “happiest place on Earth” so much that they’ve made it their career. One such fanatic is Melizza Black. The 27-year-old content creator from Orlando, Florida, has amassed almost 250,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok from her theme park vlogs involving fashion, merch, and everything in between.

Black wasn’t always a Disney girlie, though. She told Allure in 2023 that it wasn’t until a birthday trip in college for her friend that she became obsessed with the parks. Now, it’s her job to go to the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom (her favorite) at least once a week to create content for TikTok, IG, and her YouTube with over 11,000 subscribers. Black’s Instagram bio says she’s the “fairy godsister” her followers need for “️fangirl fashion” and “magical adventures,” but apparently, she’s also someone to listen to for your next BookTok TBR with reading vlogs and bookstore trips.

Below, the content creator, who’s even modeled for Oscar winner Paul Tazewell’s Wicked collection at Target, shares just what it takes to be a Disney influencer by dishing on her screen habits and most used apps in one week.

Occupation: Content creator and voice-over artist

Age: 27

Location: Orlando, Florida

Weekly Average (Mar. 17-Mar. 23): 5 hours, 33 minutes

Day 1: Come Shopping With Me At Walt Disney World

I had a solo park day at Magic Kingdom. Going alone to theme parks used to make me nervous, but now I think it’s fun every once in a while. While I’m there, I get to do whatever I want — eat snacks all day or just shop the merch — which makes creating content feel like a real creative escape. On this day in the park, I created a “shop with me” TikTok, looking for the perfect ‘fit at Magic Kingdom. I also posted a bit of similar content on Threads and Instagram.

Most Used Apps: TikTok, Instagram, Threads.

Screen Time: 6 hours, 16 minutes.

Day 2: Prepping My Content For The Rest Of The Week

Most of the day was spent filming and editing content on CapCut to share later this week, like an unboxing video. I also spent some time watching my favorite creators on TikTok and YouTube. I like to know what everyone else is doing, and see if I’m inspired by any current trends.

Most Used Apps: TikTok, CapCut, YouTube.

Screen Time: 5 hours, 58 minutes.

Day 3: Attending An Early Screening Of Snow White

I was invited by Disney Style to an early screening of Disney’s Snow White live-action film starring Rachel Zegler at Disney Springs. They had a light creators’ brunch ahead of the movie, and sent us home with some merch created for the film’s release. I used my camera to capture content at the event, like a mirror selfie and TikTok with a poison apple, and posted about it on Instagram and Threads later.

Most Used Apps: Threads, Camera, Instagram.

Screen Time: 4 hours, 10 minutes.

Day 4: Still Thinking About Rachel Zegler As Snow White

Melizza Black

This day was a little more lax. Most of it was spent filming content for a brand partnership using the camera on my phone, and later CapCut to edit the footage. I also watched Snow White in theaters for a second time with some friends.

Most Used Apps: CapCut, Camera.

Screen Time: 7 hours, 14 minutes.

Day 5: Taking Time To Rest

On days when I’m not going to a park or filming a vlog, I like to have a chill day at home, scrolling social media on TikTok, Instagram, and Threads. I'm definitely on more than just Disney TikTok; I also see a lot of BookTok, pop culture, and lifestyle content on my FYP. Since I had the time, I also engaged with my audience on this day, and edited some content to post later.

Most Used Apps: TikTok, Instagram, Threads.

Screen Time: 4 hours, 8 minutes.

Day 6: Bringing My Followers To The Bookstore

I spent the day visiting independent bookstores in the Orlando area with my bestie. I have a YouTube series called The Bookstore Shopping Tour where I highlight indie bookstores wherever I travel; sometimes they’re not too far from home. While I’m visiting a store, I take notes of things that stand out to me so I can highlight them in the finished video. Today, I visited the Spellbound Bookstore in Sanford, Florida, and picked up We Are All So Good at Smiling by Amber McBride.

Most Used Apps: Photos, Notes, TikTok.

Screen Time: 5 hours, 18 minutes.

Day 7: Getting My Life Together At Epcot

On this day, I visited Epcot’s Flower & Garden Festival, which began on March 5. I chose to wear a Snow White-inspired outfit with a yellow dress and red bow. Sundays are also my “get your life together” days, where I plan and schedule for the week ahead, so I used my calendar for that.

Most Used Apps: TikTok, Camera, Google Calendar.

Screen Time: 5 hours, 47 minutes.

Final Thoughts: Feeling Lucky To Do What I Love

Looking back, I was happy to see that my screen time was similar each day. I have been prioritizing less screen time to make more time for reading and sharing my love of books, so this seems to be a reflection that I'm doing well.

Also, when I started posting online, my page was a place for me to share my Disney-inspired fashion that I wore to the theme parks. I love sticking to a theme, and style is a huge part of the content creation process I really enjoy. Getting to go to an event like the Snow White screening with Disney Style felt like a full-circle moment, so that was a true highlight of my week.