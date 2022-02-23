Disney
Disney's EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival include character topiaries like this Mickey...

These Photos Of Disney’s EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Are Magical

Disney is blooming with beauty starting March 2.

By Rachel Chapman
Courtesy of Disney Parks

Disney’s EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival returns Tuesday, Mar. 2 with magical sculptures of your favorite characters throughout the park. Amongst all the special sculptures and gardens for Walt Disney World’s 50th celebration, you’ll find some new garden topiariesthat are the definition of Insta-worthy.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Disney’s EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival for 2022, which runs though July 4, will also have a special menu with dishes you can enjoy as you walk through the park admiring some of these Disney character sculptures. Here are some of the Disney topiaries you can’t miss.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

