Disney is blooming with beauty starting March 2.
Disney’s EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival returns Tuesday, Mar. 2 with magical sculptures of your favorite characters throughout the park. Amongst all the special sculptures and gardens for Walt Disney World’s 50th celebration, you’ll find some new garden topiariesthat are the definition of Insta-worthy.
Disney’s EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival for 2022, which runs though July 4, will also have a special menu with dishes you can enjoy as you walk through the park admiring some of these Disney character sculptures. Here are some of the Disney topiaries you can’t miss.