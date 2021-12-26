These 3 Zodiac Signs Are *So* Ready To Finally Put 2021 Behind Them

The last few days of 2021 are approaching, which means you’ve almost made it. This year hasn’t been easy, but you’ve grown so much every step of the way. However, you’ve still got a little more growing to do, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 27, 2021. If your sun or rising sign falls under Aries, Cancer, or Aquarius, know that whatever you may be going through won’t last forever.

If you were hoping the cosmos would cut you some slack before New Year’s Eve, think again. The drama is piping hot right from the get-go, because as of Dec. 29, things are getting real. This is when chatty Mercury will join forces with Venus retrograde. Uncomfortable conversations could arise, especially surrounding your love life and social life, so choose your words wisely. Dec. 29 is also when the sun will square off with sensitive Chiron, challenging your sense of self and pressing on bruises that may have never healed. Remember — the only way out of something is through it. And as Mercury joins forces with transformative Pluto on Dec. 30, your mind will become a powerful thing, helping you change something for the better (or for the worse). Beware of obsessive thinking.

Luckily, this week wraps up with a new moon in Capricorn on Jan. 2. This new moon will trine innovative and futuristic Uranus, helping you tap into what could be instead of focusing on what never was. Keep your chin up, because you might just be surprised by how quickly things can improve.

Regardless, the following zodiac signs may be more than ready for 2021 to become ancient history. Here’s why:

Aries: You May Feel Like You’re Further Behind Than You Should Be

Being the competitive fire sign that you are, you have a tendency to put a lot of pressure on yourself. You live for being No. 1, and most of the time, you are. However, this constant pressure can sometimes do you more harm than good. As the sun in your ambitious 10th house squares off with Chiron in Aries this week, you may find yourself obsessing over everything you haven’t accomplished instead of celebrating what you have. Just because it’s taking you a few more tries doesn’t make you any less good at what you do. If anything, it proves your resilience.

Cancer: It Might Seem Like Drama Is Following You Everywhere

If it feels like your relationships have been completely turned upside-down, it’s no wonder. Ever since Venus stationed retrograde in your partnership sector a few weeks ago, it’s been revealing the toxic dynamics and unresolved conflicts that continue to meddle with your relationships. As Mercury joins the conversation, you may feel like miscommunications and misunderstandings are only making matters worse. Brutal statements made in the heat of the moment mean nothing compared to a calm and collected conversation in the morning.

Aquarius: You May Feel Like Hitting The Snooze Button And Canceling Plans

Lately, you might feel overwhelmed with all the dark thoughts that feel difficult to express. As Mercury joins forces with Pluto and Venus retrograde this week, you may feel like unspoken words and well-kept secrets are making it that much harder to connect with others. However, without an outlet to express your emotions or a shoulder to cry on, you might feel like you’re all alone with your problems. Luckily, that’s the furthest thing from the truth. Let someone you trust show you how much they do, in fact, understand.