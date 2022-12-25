As the final holiday of 2022 approaches, the astrology for this week couldn’t be more eventful. Capricorn season’s inviting every sign to plot and plan for the new year, and with Jupiter officially back in Aries, the excitement and anticipation for future dreams and endeavors is at an all-time high. While you probably have your hands full putting the finishing touches on New Year’s Eve plans, the cosmos have one last event up their sleeve: A rare, fourth Mercury retrograde to close out the year. The planet of communication typically only reverses through the cosmos three times annually, so to end the year with Mercury retrograde is uncommon to say the least. In addition, Venus and Pluto will conjoin in Capricorn, illuminating power dynamics within intimate connections. As a result, your December 26, 2022 weekly horoscope is bound to not only highlight miscommunication, but the future of your interpersonal relationships will also be in question.

On Dec. 29, Mercury will retrograde in the cardinal, earth sign of Capricorn, bringing mishaps and difficulties conveying thought and opinions to the forefront until Jan. 18. As every sign aims to set productivity and ambitions in motion, there’s bound to be some delays that take place — so be sure to review and revise your plans as you see fit, specifically within the Capricorn-ruled house of your birth chart.

As New Year’s Eve rolls around, Venus and Pluto link up in Capricorn, bringing power struggles and the desire for control to the forefront within your romantic relationships. Pluto has a tendency to push things to the extreme, and with Venus involved, there’s bound to be some intense revelations revealed as the clock strikes twelve — so be sure to make that midnight kiss count.

Here’s how every sign will be impacted by the astrology of the final week of 2022:

Stephanie Reid/Moment/Getty Images

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

This week, your career and how you’re perceived will be a top priority, as Mercury goes retrograde in your 10th house. Now may not necessarily be the best time to launch any new work projects, but it’s the perfect time to reconsider your current trajectory. Are you satisfied with how your work is being grasped by the world? If not, it may be time to take a step back and review your future plans and endeavors.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Your chart ruler, Venus, will conjoin Pluto this week, bringing powerful shifts to how you connect and embody your current belief systems. You’re someone who tends to be resistant of change when it comes to your personal philosophies, but on New Year’s Eve, you’ll be gifted with a transformative new perspective as you step into the new year.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

As Mercury, your chart ruler, goes retrograde this week, you’ll be invited to reconsider your current frame of mind when it comes to your shared resources and boundaries in relationships. You take your role in the lives of your loved ones very seriously, and this retrograde is a time for you to reconsider the conversations you’ve been engaging in. Have you been giving too much advice? If so, it might be time to talk less, and listen more.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week, you’ll have some important conversations within your romantic partnerships as Mercury goes retrograde in your seventh house. Now is the time to evaluate the future of your current connections, Cancer, and determine whether or not you see them going anywhere. While this may be a potentially unstable time for your love life, it will bring some important questions to the forefront, and you’re bound to get some answers once Mercury ends its retrograde on Jan. 18.

Lucy Valdes/Moment/Getty Images

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

During this week’s Mercury retrograde, you’ll be encouraged to re-vamp your current habits and routines in a way that prioritizes long-term success. While these new rituals may not be set in stone just yet, this transit is providing you with the perfect opportunity to break bad habits and re-enforce some constructive new ones. Just be sure that these routines aren’t rooted in all work and no rest, Leo — balance is key.

Virgo (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

As Mercury, your chart ruler, goes retrograde this week, you’ll be eager to revamp your creative pursuits and passion projects, as well as engage in important conversations within your romantic endeavors. You often take the ways in which you prioritize your pleasure pretty seriously, and as the ruler of your chart retrogrades through your fifth house of playfulness and creativity, you’ll be reconsidering the ways you choose to let your hair down. While you’ll be weighing your options, try not to overthink these pursuits too much. You can still enjoy yourself without having everything figured out.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 23)

This week, Venus, your chart ruler, will link up with Pluto in Capricorn, bringing powerful shifts to the intimate relationships within your home and family life. If power struggles within your connections have been brewing, they’re bound to rear their head now. Instead of trying to maintain the upper hand, now is a great time to meet in the middle. Worry less about being in control, and more about finding common ground, Libra. Playing fair is the only way to avoid conflict.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

As Mercury stations retrograde this week, you’ll be encouraged to revisit previous ideas, studies, or hobbies. While this may not be the best time to vocalize any opinions or perspectives to others, it’s a great time to hit the books. If you’ve been interested in learning more about a topic, use this time to sharpen up your knowledge. By the time Mercury ends its retrograde on Jan. 18, you’ll be fully equipped to educate those around you with the newfound information you’ve accumulated.

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 21)

Your money and resources becomes a prime concern this week, as Mercury goes retrograde in your second house. You’re someone who likes to have a firm grasp on your finances, and while this retrograde may temporarily shake things up, it’s giving you an opportunity to get reorganized in this area. Whether you’re redoing your budget post holidays or selling some of your stuff on Poshmark, now is the perfect time to get your affairs in order.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

It’s a big week for you, Capricorn, as Mercury goes retrograde in your sign this week. Your wheels are bound to be turning, but now may be a time to quietly plan out future goals and plans instead of showcasing them to the world. Mercury retrogrades are a time to pause, reflect, and regroup, but as someone who likes to be productive, this slowdown may not be easy. Use this transit as a time to gather your thoughts — trust me, you’ll be feeling refreshed and ready to go by the new year as a result.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 21)

As Mercury goes retrograde this week, you’ll be invited to review and revise your current mental health practices and behind-the-scenes customs. As a fellow Saturn-ruled sign, you’re all about following structure when it comes to your habits, but this retrograde is offering you the opportunity to make some changes. If you’ve been engaging in any activities that have been working against you, you’ll be prompted to figure out where they stem from.

Pisces (Feb. 21 - March 20)

This week, Venus and Pluto will link up in your 11th house of friends and community groups, bringing power dynamics in your intimate connections to the forefront. This is an area where you’ve potentially struggled to obtain control, which could highlight the desire to have the upper hand within certain relationships. Emotions are bound to run high, so try to steer clear of making any permanent decisions based on temporary feelings.