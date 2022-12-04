Sagittarius season has been brimming with adventure since the moment it began. But with a certain lunation popping up in the coming days, sharing your personal perspectives and philosophies with others has probably been met with some pushback and pot-stirring. At least if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the December 2022 full Cold Moon, you can avoid the chaos a bit while still being mindful of how you exchange words with others.

What’s A Cold Moon?

A Cold Moon occurs annually every December, marking the end of the fall season, shortly before the winter solstice takes place. You know, when it’s cold, hence the nickname. It’s said that Cold Moons — also commonly referred to as a Snow Moon or Winter Maker Moon — appear above the horizon longer than normal full moons, because of the time of year that they occur, so make sure to have your camera ready.

When Does The 2022 Cold Moon Take Place?

This year, the Cold Moon will grace the night sky on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 11:09 p.m. EST. Sitting conjunct Mars retrograde, this lunation promises to emphasize difficulties around sharing and receiving accurate information, especially with it taking place in the mutable air sign of Gemini. Since Gemini is a Mercury-ruled sign, this full moon is bound to get everyone talking, but the words and information you choose to share is crucial. It’s also piquing everyone’s curiosity and highlighting the desire to uncover information you have yet to obtain, based on wherever Gemini falls in your birth chart.

Here are the three zodiac signs who will be least affected by the 2022 Cold Moon:

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

Get curious, Cancer, particularly about your current habits behind closed doors. Your alone time has been an opportunity for you to dig deep into your psyche. Consider how you can make the most of your introspective moments. It’s a great time to journal, and pick at your own brain. You have much more access to important information than you may realize.

Scorpio (Oct. 22—Nov. 21)

You tend to be the person who others come to for valuable insight, Scorpio. Though assisting others with their dilemmas offers mental stimulation, it’s important that you don’t feel taken advantage of. Now is the perfect time to determine the ways you can set healthy boundaries when it comes to your conversations with others.

Capricorn (Dec. 21—Jan. 19)

Slow your roll, Capricorn. You may be feeling uncertain when it comes to your path forward, but you’re equipped with the necessary information to get to work when the time comes. Just be mindful of mental burnout; it’s impossible to be productive when you’re running on fumes.