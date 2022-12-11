Twinkling lights, unwrapping Christmas gifts, and counting down the minutes until 2023 arrives is only half of what’s on the agenda; Sagittarius season is bringing other kinds of good tidings and great joy. As the mutable fire sign of the zodiac, the Archer is all about connecting with your hope, aspirations, and ideals. Though it may not be the most realistic season, it’s certainly one of the most adventurous. Before this season commences, the upcoming astrology is inviting you to embrace the unknown. Your December 12, 2022 weekly horoscope is bound to distort reality a bit, but in order to dream big, you have to look past what logic is telling you and embrace the endless possibilities. Who says the sky has to be the limit?

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the sun in Sagittarius will form a square to Neptune in Pisces, the mutable water sign of the zodiac. Since Sagittarius and Pisces are both ruled by Jupiter, this transit is certain to bring forth the desire to daydream and envision your future potential. As Neptune tends to cause fogginess and uncertainty, however, this transit may create challenges when it comes to seeing things clearly. Deception is more common, so if something seem too good to be true, there’s a possibility that it is.

Here’s how every sign will be affected by the cosmos the week of Dec. 12:

Aries December 12, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Envision the possibilities surrounding you, Aries. Since it’ll be much easier to relax your mind, body, and soul, why not engage in a practice like meditation or yoga? You can still be mindful of any newfound information you come across pertaining to spiritual enlightenment on whatever journey you choose. It may be difficult to discern what’s worth investing in and what’s not, but you’re more than willing to rise to the challenge.

Taurus December 12, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your friendships are about to be revitalized, Taurus. It’s the perfect time to consider the future endeavors your social life has in store, but it’s essential to be mindful of the necessary boundaries you must maintain in order to have healthy relationships. Healthy opportunities shouldn’t require you to abandon your extremities, so don’t allow anyone to coax you into doing so.

Gemini December 12, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your career is looking hopeful yet uncertain, Gemini. Brainstorming ideals regarding your vocation with a partner or colleague could help, but allow room for changes to take place. Reality could easily be distorted, which can make certain goals and aspirations appear much easier than they actually are.

Cancer December 12, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Rome wasn’t built in a day, Cancer. You’re being invited to find ways to make expansive, aspirational changes to your daily rituals that involve your spiritual beliefs, but it’s important to pace yourself; it takes time to build healthy habits. Try not to get too carried away. If you can, channel your energy into relaxing responsibilities that prioritize your mental and spiritual well-being.

Leo December 12, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

You’re exploring different ways to enjoy yourself, Leo. Though this is a great time to let loose, you may be feeling uncertain about where to draw the line, especially when it comes to the boundaries and limits of your finances, or those of others. It’s important that you find healthy ways to have fun, without going beyond your means.

Virgo December 12, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Don’t get ahead of yourself, Virgo. Uncertainty in your home and family life will be the new norm, at least for this week. Allow yourself to consider the different ways you can expand your connections, while not making too many concrete decisions. Your ability to think logically will definitely be your bestie.

Libra December 12, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Think outside of the box, Libra. Rather than worry about putting together any concrete plans, consider embarking on a new study that allows you plenty of freedom to draw your own conclusions. As long as you double-check any information that comes your way, you’ll be golden.

Scorpio December 12, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your hopes and ideals for your money will be highlighted, Scorpio, particularly when it comes to funding your creative pursuits and passions. Now is a great time to consider the possibilities your finances can offer. But all that glitters isn’t gold, so try not to rush into making impulsive financial decisions without fully understanding what you’re signing up for.

Sagittarius December 12, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your relationships are about to be shook, Sagittarius. Whether you’re struggling to see a family member for who they really are, or you’re manifesting a dream home, be mindful of deception. Though it’s beneficial to remain hopeful, you don’t want to be misled.

Capricorn December 12, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Consider the possibilities your alone time can offer you, Capricorn. It’s a great week to stimulate your mind through studies that aren’t incredibly rigid or restricting, so that there’s plenty of room for you to daydream and explore different concepts.

Aquarius December 12, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Don’t sign up for obligations you may not be able to meet, Aquarius. This may be a good time to consider the possibilities your social life has to offer, but be mindful of investing your time, money, or energy into things that aren’t yet concrete.

Pisces December 12, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your career has a lot of potential, Pisces — but you may be more prone to excessive ideals and false hopes right now. Though you can certainly envision your dream job, you should also consider the steps you must take in order to get there. Hope can get you halfway, but action is what will ultimately push these endeavors forward.