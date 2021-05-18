88 Cruel Summer-Inspired Group Chat Names Filled With '90s Nostalgia
Everybody has secrets.
If Freeform's new series Cruel Summer leaves you totally confused week after week, you're not alone. The mystery has all the thrilling intrigue you used to love about Pretty Little Liars, another Freeform fave, but with some '90s nostalgia mixed in. You and your friends probably have a few theories going on in your group chat regarding who's telling the truth between Kate and Jeanette. Since the show has taken over your latest discussions, you might as well give it one of these Cruel Summer-inspired group chat names.
Cruel Summer is one of those shows you and your besties have to watch all together. You may even plan live watch parties, so you can text in real time as the twist and turns in each episode are revealed. Unlike other places where you have to avoid sharing too many #spoilers, you know you can spill all the tea with your besties in your friend group chat. Not only are you constantly discussing the latest reveals, you’re also gushing over which '90s-inspired outfits you wish you could add to your closet right now.
You might even be using your group chat to plan a throwback '90s party this summer with tons of chokers and a nostalgia-filled playlist, or coming up with your own bucket list like besties Jeanette, Mallory, and Vince. For a chat that's all about Cruel Summer, you definitely want to give it one of these 88 Cruel Summer-inspired group chat names.
- Team Jeanette
- Team Kate
- It's A Cruel, Cruel Summer
- Warning: Cruel Summer Spoilers Inside
- Our Summer Bucket List
- '90s Babes
- Villain Or Victim?
- Let's Go Back To 1993
- Whodunnit
- Where Is Kate?
- Everybody Has Secrets
- We Believe The Mirror Theory
- Jeanette Is Trash
- On Tuesdays, We Watch Cruel Summer
- Jeanette, Mallory, & Vince Forever
- Let's Go To The Mall
- Roller Rink Crew
- Hide-And-Seek
- Cruel Summer Secrets
- Probably Watching Cruel Summer
- Is It Tuesday Yet?
- Wearing Chokers
- Martin's A Creep
- You Go, Girl
- 1994 Jeanette
- Who Do You Believe?
- Two Sides To Every Story
- '90s Throwback
- Jeanette's Necklace
- Ben & Vince Forever
- Who Is Annabelle?
- Actually Trash
- Did You See Her?
- It's Like You're My Mirror
- I Would Never Lie To You
- Cruel Summer Mixtape
- Kate's Been Found
- 1995 Is A Mess
- Smells Like Team Spirit
- You Oughta Know
- Get Our Story Straight
- Pretty And Popular
- Copycats
- Never Gonna Be Normal
- A Friendship Stronger Than Mallory And Jeanette's
- What's The Truth?
- Cruel Summer Crew
- Jeanette Did It
- We Heart Jamie
- Kate's Lying
- Truth Is How You See It
- Only Facts In Here
- We Know Something
- Everything I Ever Wanted
- The New Kate Wallis
- Watch Out For Jeanette
- 1993 Was A Better Time
- Talk Of The Town
- Don't Believe Everything
- We Know The Truth
- Cruel Summer Theories
- Spoilers Ahead
- Slap Bracelet Squad
- Fanny Packs Forever
- Cruel Summer With You
- Cruel Summer Chat
- A Smashing Good Time
- Scrunchie Squad
- Welcome To The Chatroom
- Throwing It Back To The '90s
- Please Don't Disappear
- Your Secrets Are Safe Here
- As If
- Our Summer To-Do List
- The '90s Mixtape
- Listening To The Cranberries
- Kate > Jeanette
- Jeanette > Kate
- Don't Know What To Believe
- Just Some Mallrats
- Rollin' With My Homies
- Roller Rink Kids
- Current On Cruel Summer
- Let's Talk Cruel Summer
- The Cruel Chatters
- Cruel Crew
- Piecing It Together
- Summer Sleuths