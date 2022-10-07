It’s scary to think that Halloween is only weeks away and cuffing season is closing in. If you’re already boo’d up (or want to partner up with a friend), these Halloween costumes for couples that include your dog will reward you with best-dressed titles. Whether you’re staying in or busting out the dance moves at a Halloween party, don’t forget to cop a shockingly cute fit for your pet too. These outfit ideas take into account the pup of the family, from classic Disney movie characters to trendy ‘fits or in costume as other famous movie dogs. Here are 14 Halloween costume ideas for couples and your dog.

It’s never too early to start thinking about Halloween costumes, but as the clock starts ticking, these easy costumes for you and your pup have all the pop of a super complicated theme without the painstaking hours of prep. A lot of them can be supplemented with items you may already own, and the costumes for your pup are usually just a small headband, outfit, or collar that’ll tie your goodest boy or girl right into your couple theme. There’s a costume option for everyone, from movie fanatics to foodies.

While some costumes include romantic partners, others are just friends, so you can really couple up with anyone on them. Whatever you do, take this opportunity to dress up your pet for ‘Gram-worthy pics that’ll make you the talk of spooky season.

House of the Dragon

The Game of Thrones prequel is the talk of the town with Season 1 streaming now. Be a part of the Targaryen clan with these costumes for Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen. Your roaring pet will transform into a terrifying fire-breathing dragon with the help of tiny dragon wings.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Legally Blonde

Channel your inner Elle Woods and Emmett Richmond for this Legally Blonde costume. Of course, your dog will be the fashionably chic Bruiser Woods, who is a small chihuahua in the 2000s film.

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn

Bundle up this fall with your boo in a costume that could also double as a wardrobe staple. A low effort, high reward outfit — become Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn for the night in this 2019 outfit the ultra private couple were papped in. It’s well-known that T-Swift loves cats, and she has three of them: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. Your dog might not be a fan of this idea, but give them a pair of cat ears for a quick and easy Halloween costume as a cat.

Lion King

“Hakuna Matata” and carry on with Timon and Pumbaa from the 1994 Disney classic, The Lion King. Get warm and comfy in your meerkat or warthog onesie, while your pupper transforms into Simba with a lion’s mane and tail attachment. Scar and his hyenas won’t stand a chance.

Up

Go on an adventure this Halloween with Carl, Russell, and Dug the golden retriever. A simple brown suit and bow tie is Carl’s signature outfit, bonus points for a walking stick with tennis balls. Russell’s adorable Wilderness Explorer sash will show off all the badges, and it’s not Up without Dug — no costume required, other than a brown collar. Sadly, it won’t translate woofs into speech.

Men in Black

Suit up as Agent K and Agent J to take on the aliens and protect the galaxy, with the help of Frank the Pug. This costume is so easy yet iconic. You might not need a new suit, but a dog in a suit has never looked cuter.

Little Red Riding Hood

The Huntsman and Little Red Riding Hood take on the Big Bad Wolf in this fairytale costume. In this story, the wolf will be your viciously lovable doggo in a furry mane. Disclaimer, no dogs are harmed in this Halloween fable.

Toy Story

Giddy up with Woody and Jessie from Toy Story. Your pup gets the honor of being one of many Aliens aka the Little Green Men. For a group costume, get together all your puppy friends for a squad of Aliens. Perhaps one will be chosen by The Claw for best Halloween costume.

The Incredibles

This couple’s fit could be expanded into a family costume too. Mr. and Mrs. Incredibles are decked out in suits that would make Edna Mode proud. Even your pet will have a suit, complete with a mask for disguise, obviously.

Monster’s, Inc.

Mike Wazowski and Sulley are on a mission for the loudest screams but Boo has other plans. Your floof, dressed as Boo, will be cozied up in its purple onesie. It even comes with a hood, just like Boo’s monster costume in the movie.

Scooby-Doo

When you think of dog costumes, Scooby-Doo is a no-brainer. A blue collar with Scooby-Doo’s trademark “SD” logo finishes the look. This crime-solving team will decipher all the Halloween mysteries in no time.

Mary Poppins

This 1964 musical will bring out your musical side for the penguin dance. Mary Poppins watches on as Bert and the penguins bop to this mesmerizingly catchy dance. Hats off to you if you can recreate the choreography too.

Coffee Run

Turn your pup into a literal pup cup with this caffeine fueled Halloween get up. You and your SO can both be the baristas that whip up the concoctions, or you can be the breakfast match made in heaven, a coffee and donut. Don’t forget to treat your dog to an actual pup cup for being a good boy or girl.

Wine

Love the wine you’re with. Boxed wine brand Franzia teamed up with Bark to dress up your “furry Franz” and you in a variety of boxed wine costumes. Choose your favorite sip between cabernet, chardonnay, or rosé, while your pup dons a classic “Bark Red Blend” costume that’s inspired by Franzia’s Dark Red Blend.

If you need more couple costume ideas to keep the ‘fits coming, try Bennifer at the Met Gala or Barbie and Ken. TBH, it’ll be hard to top any of these trios, though, so choose your fave and get ready to turn heads all Halloweekend long.