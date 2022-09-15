This Bennifer Couples Costume Brings Met Gala Glam To Halloween

Did you and your partner have an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas followed by an extravaganza at a mansion in Georgia? Did you epically reunite twenty years after calling off your first engagement? Did you, by chance, star in a rom-com together in the early 2000s? OK, OK, unless you’re actually Bennifer, probs not. But Halloween’s the perfect opportunity to pretend you have! So why not channel Hollywood’s favorite nostalgic couple by rocking a Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck couples costume this Halloween?

Admittedly, Bennifer 2.0 is not the scariest couples costume out there (unless you’re afraid of commitment, IG?), but I can guarantee it’s one of the sweetest. This coordinated couples costume is nostalgic, uber-romantic, and fashion-forward. It’s giving “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” vibes in the best way.

Plus, there’s no need to invest in a Ralph Lauren gown (J.Lo’s choice for the 2021 Met Gala) or a perfectly tailored suit (Affleck’s go-to). There are plenty of affordable options that still channel Bennifer’s iconic Met Gala debut. Plus, a pair of masks are built into their ‘fits, so it’s great if you’re on the hunt for a Covid-safe option. IMO, you really can’t go wrong with this Bennifer couples costume — unless the paps get to be too much, of course.

Although Lopez and Affleck’s love might be “twenty years patient,” I’m not. And I don’t think it’s ever too early to start shopping and planning for a Instagrammable October. To help you get started, here’s everything you need for the perfect Bennifer couples costume. (You’re so welcome.)

Ben Affleck Costume

The Affleck half of the costume is both chic and straightforward — pretty ideal, TBH. If you or your SO already has a black tux hanging in the closet, you’re kinda golden. Of course, you’ll need to top off the look with some shiny dress shoes and a classic black mask. (To give Affleck some credit, it’s a far cry from the actor’s signature T-shirts and flannels.) If you really wanna splurge, the $2.09 large Dunkin’ coffee is also a must.

Jennifer Lopez Costume

OK, this one’s a little more involved, but that’s the fun of it! If you so happen to have a fedora, large silver jewelry, a sparkly chocolate gown — oh, and a feather boa — I guess you’re covered! If not, don’t stress. There are plenty of affordable options to make this stunning J. Lo costume come to life.

Bennifer is all about spreading the love and I’m sure they’d be happy to share theirs with you this Halloween. Just picture it: you’re emulating the most iconic couple and the most iconic fashion event of the year... does it get any better?

One last thing: If you do channel Bennifer’s Met Gala debut for Halloween this year, please pose for a masked kiss and get your friends to snap some Instagram-worthy pics.