From ugly sweater parties to baking at home with your besties, the holiday season is filled with ‘Gram-worthy moments. Sure, a regular grid post is fine and all, but if you’re going to share some pics, you might as well do it the right way — with a song on your IG Story that fits the festive mood. Whether you’re snapping a photo of your sweet movie set-up or documenting your tree decorating process, don’t forget to use one of these 28 Christmas and holiday songs to make your Instagram Story totally sleigh.

There’s a lot a debate around when it’s acceptable to start listening to holiday music, but what’s not up for debate is what makes a holiday song a classic. Whether you only listen to jingle bells that “rock,” or you prefer a “White Christmas” over a “blue” one, the classics have stuck around for a reason. That being said, you don’t have to be a Christmas music-purist to join in on the fun, because today’s artists have gotten pretty good at making their own yuletide originals, too. No matter what your holiday playlist sounds like, this list of Instagram Story songs has a mix of modern hits and contemporary classics for all holidays, so you can spread some holiday cheer with the help of Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Adam Sandler (yes, IG has the “Hanukkah Song”), and more.

LordHenriVoton/E+/Getty Images

Modern Christmas & Holiday Songs

Keep your IG Story festive and fresh with these holiday songs from 2010 and beyond.

“A Nonsense Christmas” by Sabrina Carpenter

After dropping her album Emails I Can’t Send in July 2022, Sabrina Carpenter gave fans an early Christmas present with a holiday remix of her hit single “Nonsense,” called “A Nonsense Christmas.” The festive tune is filled with so many blush-worthy lines, even Santa would be proud of the naughty song.

“Underneath The Tree” by Kelly Clarkson

This 2013 track by the OG American Idol winner is an undeniable bop, and is sure to go down in history as one of the best holiday songs of all time (I said what I said).

“Glittery” by Kacey Musgraves feat. Troye Sivan

“Glittery” is the perfect way to describe this song — Musgraves’ and Sivan’s voices sound so warm together it’s impossible not to feel like you’re being wrapped up into a giant hug (or a Christmas present).

“It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé

The song itself may be a classic, but Bublé’s soothing rendition wasn’t released until 2011, if you can believe it.

“8 Days (Of Hanukkah)” by Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings

Just because you don’t celebrate Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t join the fun. This funky R&B track sounds like a throwback tune from the ‘70s, and it counts down each of the eight days of Hanukkah a la the “Twelve Days Of Christmas.”

“December” by Ariana Grande

“December” features Grande’s classic mix of funky R&B and pulsating Pop, but honestly, you could swap this song with just about any song on the singer’s Christmas & Chill EP because it’s just that good.

“Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber

This song is probably already on all of your holiday playlists anyway, so it might as well make an appearance on your IG Story, too.

“I’m The Grinch” by Tyler, The Creator feat. Fletcher Jones

Tyler, The Creator isn’t the kind of artist that would strike you as having a Christmas album, but actually the rapper-producer created an album inspired by the 2018 film The Grinch, as well as a fire song called “I’m The Grinch” for the soundtrack.

“Oh Santa!” by Mariah Carey feat. Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

It wouldn’t be the holidays without the (unofficial) queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. The icon originally released this song in 2010, before giving it a total diva makeover in 2020 with the help of Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson in 2020.

“Christmas Tree Farm” by Taylor Swift

If “‘Tis The Damn Season” isn’t Christmas-y enough for you, Taylor’s 2021 song “Christmas Tree Farm” should do the trick.

“I Want A Hippopotamus For Hanukkah” by The Jimmies

With charging guitars and pounding drums, this uptempo pop-rock song is a fun update to the hilarious (and adorable) song “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas.”

“Happy Kwanzaa” by Maia

This chill track has a beautiful chorus and even more beautiful lyrics, like “Celebrating holy days, sacred through the year / We gather all together, all grateful to be here.”

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Lindsay Lohan

Between the unforgettable Mean Girls dance and the nudge to the iconic scene in her new movie Falling For Christmas, “Jingle Bell Rock” may as well be a Lindsay Lohan original at this point.

Classic (& Throwback) Christmas & Holiday Songs

Flex your Christmas song knowledge with these vintage tunes from Frank Sinatra, Brenda Lee, and more.

“Winter Wonderland” by Dean Martin

There’s so many covers of this holiday favorite to choose from, but the Dean Martin version remains a seasonal staple.

“8 Days of Christmas” by Destiny’s Child

This modernized version of the stuffy seasonal standard includes lyrics like, “On the eight day of Christmas my true love gave to me / A pair of Chloe shades and a diamond belly ring.” Lyricism at its finest.

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Darlene Love

Despite the song’s title, you don’t have to be missing someone during the holidays to throw this Darlene Love classic on your IG Story.

“The Hanukkah Song” by Adam Sandler

You can play “The Chanukah Song Part 3 (Radio Version)” to celebrate as Sandler sings about “eight crazy nights.”

“What Christmas Means To Me” by Stevie Wonder

Everyone wants their Christmas to be filled with “candles burnin’ low” and “lots of mistletoe.” “Lots of snow and ice everywhere we go” is a little less fun, but Stevie Wonder makes it sound amazing.

“Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” by *NSYNC

It’s mind-boggling that a song released in 1998 can be deemed a “classic,” but after 24 years, this track has definitely earned that title.

“Linus And Lucy” by Vince Guaraldi

You can never go wrong with a good old instrumental, and the A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack is full of festive favorites, including the beloved song “Linus and Lucy.”

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” by Frank Sinatra

Though this song has no shortage of covers, no rendition will make you want to curl up by the fire with a cup of cocoa more than Old Blue Eyes’ version.

“Last Christmas” by Wham!

“Last Christmas” might be one of the sadder holiday songs out there, but hey — a classic’s a classic.

“Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses

Kicking off a Christmas song with the line, “Bah, humbug, no that’s too strong” is simply legendary. I don’t make the rules.

“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee

There’s no doubt you will get a sentimental feeling when you hear this song on your IG Story.

“Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney

The perfect holiday song has to be able to get the mood right and spirits up, and “Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney does just that.

“This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway

With lyrics like, “Presents and cards are here / My world is filled with cheer and you,” this song is sure to make your Dec. 25 IG Story extra special.

“White Christmas” by Bing Crosby

Even if your Christmas isn’t white, you can still spread the cozy vibes on your Insta Story with this Bing Crosby favorite.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

Sure, it’s not the most original choice on this list, but you can’t deny this is a perfect Christmas song. Plus, if you don’t include “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on your IG Story at least once a year, did you even celebrate the holidays?