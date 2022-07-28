Sabrina Carpenter isn’t holding back in her fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send. The 13-song album is full of the raw emotions of someone dealing with heartbreak, and many fans have wondered what songs on Emails I Can’t Send address the Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo drama that we all witnessed back in 2021. While some songs may be about the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars, all the songs are universally relatable. In fact, you could use Sabrina Carpenter lyrics for Instagram captions on your own selfies.

If you’ve ever been in a relationship that’s gone sour, you can definitely relate to songs like “Vicious” and “Already Over.” If you’re in your own “Drivers License”-like situation, you might even find yourself saying “same” while listening to “Because I Liked A Boy.” However, someone in a happy relationship could also use Sabrina Carpenter lyrics in “Bad for Business” for a cute pic of them and their partner together.

Sometimes, you just want to recognize your favorite bop from the album and you don’t want to hint at a relationship at all. For that, there are plenty of lyrics from Emails I Can’t Send that would make great Instagram captions. So, whether it’s a selfie or a photo dump of your “Fast Times” night out, here are 25 Sabrina Carpenter lyrics for Instagram captions you’ll want to send out into the universe.

Edward Berthelot/GC Images/Getty Images