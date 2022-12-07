Holidays In Style
These ugly holiday and Christmas sweaters for 2022 are from your favorite brands.

11 Ugly Holiday 2022 Sweaters: Chili’s, Miller Light, & More

The Red Lobster one even has a spot for snacks.

by Jillian Giandurco
No holiday party is complete without an unsightly sweater to match. From Chili’s to Red Lobster, these 11 ugly holiday sweaters for 2022 will have you in the running to win every ugly sweater contest you encounter this season — all while repping your favorite brands.

It’s unclear how long these sweaters will stick around for, so make sure you snatch them up before the holiday season comes to a close.

