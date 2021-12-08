The holiday season is underway, which means you’ve got shopping to do, decorations to put up, and parties to plan. In fact, your group chat may be making plans to watch Home Alone all together or get together for a white elephant gift exchange, which means your group chat is constantly going off. While you may have a group chat name that is an inside joke or punny friend phrase, this time of the year, you need these Christmas group chat names to keep your conversation on theme.

Your group chat is not only where you schedule hangs, but it’s where you keep in touch throughout the day. It’s also where you send adorable holiday photos back and forth, and share Christmas TikTok recipes you see on your FYP. For something so important that you check it every time you unlock your phone, you definitely need Christmas group chat names. The right name can set the mood of your crew. These 100 Christmas team names can even be used for your Slack channels and trivia nights. You’ll also find some group chat names for Secret Santa or White Elephant group chat planning if that’s all your chat is doing right now. If you’re way of staying in touch during the holiday season is to share snaps back and forth, you could even adopt a few of these as your Christmas private story names.

The possibilities are endless. You just need to select which of these Christmas group chat names fit your reindeer crew the best.

mihailomilovanovic/E+/Getty Images