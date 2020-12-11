75 Group Chat Names For Secret Santa & Your Reindeer Crew

Whether you're on Santa's naughty or nice list this year, you're still on someone else's Secret Santa shopping radar. The classic Christmas exchange is full of fun surprises, which is why you want to avoid any unwanted ones by communicating the rules of the game with your squad. To spice up your group chat, you can use this handy list of group chat names for Secret Santa that will make coordinating gifts merry and bright.
Gift exchanging this year will look quite different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines for holiday celebrations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise gathering only with your immediate household. But, this doesn't mean you can’t have a rockin’ gift game this year.
You can still swap presents with your squad by creating a virtual Secret Santa event and sending your gifts in the mail. Then, you can get together on Zoom to unveil your presents. Or, keep your game to just your housemates for a cozy holiday full of ornament hunts, guess the holiday candle, and Christmas bingo. Whatever you decide to do, you can sweeten up your messages with these clever group chat names for Secret Santa to pull the plan together.
For a group chat filled with holiday memes, you can choose an equally punny name for your chat. Or, pick a heartfelt chat name to remind your long-distance besties that no matter how far apart you are, your love is always close by. As long as you communicate with your friends or family on how you want to make the holiday activities work this year, you can have a jolly good time. These group chat names for Secret Santa are sure to get you and your crew in an up-gifting mood.
1. Santa's Secret Squad
2. Snow Sisters
3. Squad Sleighs Together
4. Distance Makes The Heart Grow Merrier
5. Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen...
6. The Little Elves That Could
7. Lights Of My Life
8. The Claus Family
9. Don't Open Your Gifts Early
10. Yule Love These Gifts
11. My Grinches
12. Merry Zoomas
13. Makin' Spirits Brighter
14. The Stuff In My Stocking
15. The Gingerbread Fam
16. Rudolphs
17. Jingle Bell Bros
18. Ho-Ho-Homies
19. A Giftin' Mood
20. My Presents
21. Santa's Babies
22. The Chimney Crashers
23. Snow Mates For Life
24. For The Festivi-teas
25. Always Sleighin'
26. Candy Cane Cuties
27. The Santa Clauses
28. Santa's Helpers
29. All The Jingle Ladies
30. Pinin' Fir You
31. Be Claus I Love You
32. We Are The Elves
33. The Sleigh Team
34. Scrooge-Free Zone
35. Your Presents Is Requested
36. Santa's Sidekicks
37. Here For You 100 Present
38. That's A Wrap
39. Christmas Crew
40. The Abominable Snow Girls
41. The Whos
42. Say It Ain't Snow
43. We Are Peppermint To Be
44. Up To Snow Good
45. Takes One To Snow One
46. Rudolph And Co.
47. Snow Place Like Home
48. Snow One More Important
49. Santa Babies
50. What's The Zoom Link Again?
51. Aboard The Polar Express
52. Santa's Secretaries
53. Toy Makers
54. Elves On Shelves
55. This Twas Us
56. Dreaming Of Secret Santa
57. Buddy The Elf Would Approve
58. Merrily Missin' You
59. Xmas Mischief
60. Fir-ever Friends
61. Silent Night... Never
62. Tinsel And Tequila
63. Snow Angels
64. Yule Be Surprised
65. Ho-Ho-Homesick
66. Hot Toddies
67. Who's Getting Coal?
67. Just Go Along Wreath It
68. Don't Get Caroled Away
69. Naughty But Nice
70. No Coal Zone
71. Tiffany's Always Works
72. Wrappin' It Up
73. My Xmas Cookies
74. Marshmallow Kisses
75. Team Santa