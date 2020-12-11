75 Group Chat Names For Secret Santa & Your Reindeer Crew

Whether you're on Santa's naughty or nice list this year, you're still on someone else's Secret Santa shopping radar. The classic Christmas exchange is full of fun surprises, which is why you want to avoid any unwanted ones by communicating the rules of the game with your squad. To spice up your group chat, you can use this handy list of group chat names for Secret Santa that will make coordinating gifts merry and bright.

Gift exchanging this year will look quite different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines for holiday celebrations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise gathering only with your immediate household. But, this doesn't mean you can’t have a rockin’ gift game this year.

You can still swap presents with your squad by creating a virtual Secret Santa event and sending your gifts in the mail. Then, you can get together on Zoom to unveil your presents. Or, keep your game to just your housemates for a cozy holiday full of ornament hunts, guess the holiday candle, and Christmas bingo. Whatever you decide to do, you can sweeten up your messages with these clever group chat names for Secret Santa to pull the plan together.

For a group chat filled with holiday memes, you can choose an equally punny name for your chat. Or, pick a heartfelt chat name to remind your long-distance besties that no matter how far apart you are, your love is always close by. As long as you communicate with your friends or family on how you want to make the holiday activities work this year, you can have a jolly good time. These group chat names for Secret Santa are sure to get you and your crew in an up-gifting mood.

Constantinis/E+/Getty Images

1. Santa's Secret Squad

2. Snow Sisters

3. Squad Sleighs Together

4. Distance Makes The Heart Grow Merrier

5. Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen...

6. The Little Elves That Could

7. Lights Of My Life

8. The Claus Family

9. Don't Open Your Gifts Early

10. Yule Love These Gifts

11. My Grinches

12. Merry Zoomas

13. Makin' Spirits Brighter

14. The Stuff In My Stocking

15. The Gingerbread Fam

16. Rudolphs

17. Jingle Bell Bros

18. Ho-Ho-Homies

19. A Giftin' Mood

20. My Presents

21. Santa's Babies

22. The Chimney Crashers

23. Snow Mates For Life

24. For The Festivi-teas

25. Always Sleighin'

kajakiki/E+/Getty Images

26. Candy Cane Cuties

27. The Santa Clauses

28. Santa's Helpers

29. All The Jingle Ladies

30. Pinin' Fir You

31. Be Claus I Love You

32. We Are The Elves

33. The Sleigh Team

34. Scrooge-Free Zone

35. Your Presents Is Requested

36. Santa's Sidekicks

37. Here For You 100 Present

38. That's A Wrap

39. Christmas Crew

40. The Abominable Snow Girls

41. The Whos

42. Say It Ain't Snow

43. We Are Peppermint To Be

44. Up To Snow Good

45. Takes One To Snow One

46. Rudolph And Co.

47. Snow Place Like Home

48. Snow One More Important

49. Santa Babies

50. What's The Zoom Link Again?

51. Aboard The Polar Express

52. Santa's Secretaries

53. Toy Makers

54. Elves On Shelves

55. This Twas Us

56. Dreaming Of Secret Santa

57. Buddy The Elf Would Approve

58. Merrily Missin' You

59. Xmas Mischief

60. Fir-ever Friends

61. Silent Night... Never

62. Tinsel And Tequila

63. Snow Angels

64. Yule Be Surprised

65. Ho-Ho-Homesick

66. Hot Toddies

67. Who's Getting Coal?

67. Just Go Along Wreath It

68. Don't Get Caroled Away

69. Naughty But Nice

70. No Coal Zone

71. Tiffany's Always Works

72. Wrappin' It Up

73. My Xmas Cookies

74. Marshmallow Kisses

75. Team Santa