While gathering gifts for your friends and family is always a Christmas highlight, stealing those sparkly packages during a riveting White Elephant can be just as fun. Will you end up with that luxe bottle of wine, or... a box of paper clips? You may just be able to swing the odds in your favor. With the holidays fast approaching, your best bet is to create that White Elephant group chat and plan out your strategy.

There are multiple ways to play a White Elephant, but all of them can be swayed with a little strategy. It doesn’t matter if your family goes for the traditional White Elephant by including random items that no one wants anymore, or you set a budget limit and everyone goes out to get new gifts. You may just be able to convince your cousin to trade with you before the game even starts. The White Elephant group chat is the perfect time to call in all those favors your fam owes you from over the years.

If you and your family aren’t that cutthroat about your gift exchanges, the White Elephant group chat is also just a fun place to hint at what you’re bringing to the Christmas party. You can tease your mom by telling her you’re bringing the ugliest dishcloths ever, and she’ll be the one to end up with them. Or you can drop clues in the group chat to see if anyone can guess what you’ll show up with. Then, be sure to wrap it in a way bigger box so they can’t guess which gift is you brought.

No matter the vibe of your White Elephant group chat, you’ll want to give it a fun and festive name to mark the occasion. After all, you might as well flaunt how you’re about to sleigh the family gift exchange.

Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images