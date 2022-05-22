These 30 Under-$35 Items On Amazon Will Make Your Bedroom Look More Expensive

Let’s face it, scrolling through TikTok and Insta can give you major bedroom envy. Of course, you’d love to do a full makeover of your room, but you may not have the budget to completely redo everything. That’s fine, because there are actually tons of cute items under $35 on Amazon that’ll make your bedroom look more expensive. With just a few luxury bedroom ideas, you can have a picture-perfect bedroom that’s Insta-worthy in no time.

While you may feel like you would need to hire an interior designer to have the bedroom of your dreams, all you really need is a good shopping list from Amazon. These budget-friendly items are just that, and are sure to make your bedroom as bougie as your heart desires. What’s so great about these under-$35 items on Amazon is that they’re also highly rated, so you’re getting something that’s beloved while saving a few bucks as well. It’s a win-win.

These 30 items on Amazon also range from decor to organizers depending on what you need to give your bedroom a refresh. For instance, all you may need are a few cute organizers to give yourself a Kardashian-approved closet. On the flip side, this list also includes things like curtain lights to give your space a dreamy aesthetic and new sheets for a cozy chic bed. Whatever your bedroom needs are, this list of luxury bedroom ideas will surely help, so go ahead and add to cart whatever bougie and budget-friendly essentials you need.

Under-$35 Bedroom Decor Items

This Light Curtain Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain Amazon $27 $20 See on Amazon Sometimes, all you need are a few new lights to give your bedroom a completely new look. Not only will these curtain lights brighten your space, but they’ll create a dreamy aesthetic as well. With close to 60,000 5-star ratings, you know these lights are a popular solution to make your bedroom look more expensive. In fact, one 5-star review said these lights “add real character to a cozy space.”

This Shag Carpet PAGISOFE Ultra Soft Fluffy Shag Area Rugs for Bedroom Amazon $30 See on Amazon Adding a new carpet to your bedroom is one of the easiest ways to makeover your space. This shag carpet that has over 15,000 5-star reviews is also being praised for how good a price it is for such “quality.” It also comes in a variety of colors to match your bedroom aesthetic, but prices vary depending on which shade you choose.

These Frosted Window Clings Coavas Window Privacy Film Frosted Glass Static Clings Amazon $13 See on Amazon Give your windows a makeover with these frosted window clings. They’ll give you privacy, but also allow the light to shine through. There’s even a multicolor option if that’s more your vibe. These clings also have over 17,000 5-star ratings and many of the reviewers say they’re “easy to install.”

These Flameless Candles Vinkor Flameless Candles Amazon $26 See on Amazon Candles can really set the mood, but you don’t want to burn through a ton of candles by lighting them each day. Instead, get some flameless candles to set out on your dresser or desk. These even have Regencycore vibes if you want a bedroom that looks like it belongs to a Bridgerton. According to one of the 17,000 5-star reviewers, these candles even flicker.

These Artificial Potted Plants Mini Potted Plants Amazon $19 See on Amazon Plants can give your bedroom an elevated look, but if you’re terrible at keeping them alive, these artificial potted plants are perfect for you. If you’re worried about them looking too fake, don’t worry. One 5-star reviewer said, “These are the most realistic little plants I’ve ever seen,” so place them around your room for a green feel.

This Wood Polish Howard Products FW0008 Wood Polish Amazon $8 See on Amazon Instead of adding something new to your room, you can just polish things up to give it a more expensive look. If you have wood floors or furniture, this polish with over 2,000 5-star reviews will make everything look brand new. While one reviewer said it’s like “magic,” it “may not work on everything,” so make sure to check the description before applying.

These Sheer Curtains MIULEE 2 Panels Solid Color White Sheer Window Curtains Amazon $11 See on Amazon Just some simple curtains can change the vibe in your room and make it look more elegant. A 5-star reviewer called them “bright and cheery,” and said they come in a variety of vibrant shades from purple to orange.

This Marble Paper Glossy Marble Paper Amazon $17 $7 See on Amazon Marble is bougie, but the real thing can be expensive. Luckily, there is this marble paper that can transform your countertops. You may get things like air bubbles if you don’t apply it perfectly, but overall, they’ll give you the faux marble look you’re going for. Some of the over 24,000 5-star reviews have some installation tips, like cleaning the surface thoroughly before applying and really planning out where you’re going to stick the paper.

These Hexagon Mirror Stickers Removable Acrylic Mirror Amazon $13 $12 See on Amazon Having mirrors in your bedroom can really make your space look bigger, but some floor length mirrors can be expensive AF. An alternative are these hexagon mirror stickers. While they are small and not true mirrors, they can make great decor for your bedroom wall if arranged in a cute pattern. A 5-star review among the 6,000 on Amazon says these mirror stickers “reflect like a regular mirror.”

This Marble Tray Circular Marble Stone Decorative Tray Amazon $22 See on Amazon This decorative tray is an easy addition to your bedroom that will bring some class to your room. If you have items on your dresser or nightstand, all you need to do is place them on top of this for a more expensive look. It is smaller, but can hold things like coffee mugs and jewelry, according to the 5-star reviews on Amazon.

This Dried Flower Arrangement Dried Flowers Arrangements Amazon $23 $15 See on Amazon Having flowers in your bedroom can make it look more expensive, but buying fresh flowers regularly is pretty expensive. Dried flowers can be a great alternative, and this arrangement will look super cute on your WFH desk or vanity. While many of the 5-star reviews say the arrangement on Amazon is beautiful, it can also shed, so you’ll just want to be careful about that.

These Faux Ivy Leaves Fake Ivy Leaves Amazon $12 See on Amazon These ivy leaves hung up on your bedroom wall is a super cute idea. Living walls are a home decor trend for 2022, and can give off a cottagecore aesthetic when paired with other forest-like decor. While some reviewers have said that the leaves smell when they arrive in their box, you just need to air them out before hanging them up. One of the over 12,000 5-star reviewers even hung their leaves up around their windows for a super dreamy and ethereal look.

This Suede Pouf Thgonwid Unstuffed Handmade Faux Suede Pouf Amazon $31 See on Amazon An ottoman or pouf can add a pop of color to your space while also giving you another place to sit as you hang out in your new bedroom. This suede pouf comes in a few different colors and has over 2,000 5-star reviews. One user even said their pouf is super durable, which is great for such a budget-friendly price.

These Ceramic Vases BIGIVACA Ceramic Vases Amazon $24 See on Amazon For your faux flowers or real ones, you’ll want some cute vases for your bedroom. These highly-rated ones are small, but perfect for your desk or dresser. This ceramic set also looks vintage, which has an expensive feel. They’ll even make great home decor when nothing is in them.

Under-$35 Bedroom Tech Items

These Motion Sensor Lights Stick-On Anywhere Portable Little Light Amazon $23 See on Amazon Want to make your bookshelves or closet look professional AF? Just add these stick-on lights to illuminate your space. While these lights may be smaller than you’d think, they are so useful and appear almost invisible when hung up. One of the over 10,000 5-star reviewers on Amazon raved that the lights “put out an impressive amount of light for their size.”

This Light Up Outlet Multi Plug Outlet Amazon $20 See on Amazon Let’s face it, most bedrooms do not have enough outlets for everything you need to plug in. Luckily, Amazon has this multi plug outlet that allows you to plug in six things at a time along with two USB plugs. It is bulky, so you may not be able to plug it in tight spaces. However, this outlet also lights up, and you can never have too many lights in your bedroom, right? Of the over 42,000 5-star raters on Amazon, one person said they wished “had found this years ago.”

These Motion Activated Bed Lights Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $28 $18 See on Amazon One way to have an expensive-looking bedroom is to have the latest technology. These motion-activated bed lights will make you feel like you’re living in the future, like Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. After all, one 5-star reviewer on Amazon described these lights as “fancy,” which is your goal.

This Oil Diffuser URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $20 See on Amazon Don’t just have your bedroom look more expensive, but smell expensive as well with this essential oil diffuser. You can also “control the amount of scent” easily, according to a 5-star reviewer. Plus, this diffuser is also a humidifier and colorful light. What can’t it do?

This White Noise Machine White Noise Sound Machine Amazon $30 $20 See on Amazon Creating an expensive bedroom requires you to address all the senses, so a white noise machine is essential for setting a calming atmosphere. You’ll feel super relaxed listening to soothing sounds. One of the reviewers said it’s a “good white noise/sound machine for the price.”

This Digital Display Clock Digital Clock Large Display Amazon $23 See on Amazon Fancy technology will give your bedroom a modern and therefore expensive feel. This digital clock has futuristic vibes with its mirror surface. One of the over 12,000 5-star reviewers even said they received compliments from their family and coworkers on this clock.

Under-$35 Items For Bedroom Organization

These Shelf Dividers Lynk® Vela Shelf Dividers Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you want a closet like Pete Davidson’s, you’ll need some shelf dividers. These dividers will help you to organize your closet space to make it look more bougie, and one of the over 3,000 5-star reviewers they wish they “got these dividers a lot sooner.” These dividers don’t work for every sized shelf, though, so you want to make sure they’ll fit your bedroom.

These Shoe Organizers Shoe Stacker Slotz Space Saver Amazon $24 See on Amazon Another must for your closet is this shoe stacker. It’ll make your bedroom look more like a celebrity’s, and one 5-star reviewer said these are also “an excellent space saver.” They may not fit your bigger shoes like boots and heels, but they’re perfect for your flats and sandals.

This Charging Station Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $33 See on Amazon If your WFH desk is in your bedroom, this charging station is a game changer. This bamboo station organizes and hides all your cables for a cleaner and more expensive look. You could also keep on your bedside table if you have a lot of things you charge overnight. One 5-star reviewer on Amazon called this station “simple and elegant.”

These Rug Grippers NeverCurl Best V Shape Design Gripper Amazon $12 See on Amazon While rugs can make your bedroom look more expensive, that only works when they look nice in your room. Having your carpet corners bend up and out of place looks bad, so you need these anti-slip pads. They’re an “effective solution for curling rug corners,” according to one of the over 7,000 5-star reviewers.

This Tray Mirror PuTwo Tray Mirror Amazon $24 See on Amazon Organize your dresser or vanity with this tray mirror that looks classy AF. It’s perfect for your makeup, jewelry, or just some candles and a vase. One of the nearly 4,000 5-star reviews even says it’s got a “great quality” and is “very elegant looking.”

These Floating Shelves Greenco Corner Shelf 5 Tier Shelves Amazon $24 See on Amazon A new shelf can really elevate your bedroom decor and even helps to organize your space as well. These floating shelves are super cute if you use them to display your fave framed photos, candles, or even some faux plants. It also doesn’t hurt that these shelves have almost 35,000 5-star reviews, and one reviewer said they’re perfect for “otherwise wasted space.” They are small shelves, though, so don’t expect them to hold a lot.

Under-$35 Items For Your Bed

These Silk Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Amazon $10 See on Amazon One way to wake up with better hair in the morning is to start using a satin pillowcase. Not only can a satin pillowcase be beneficial to your hair and skin, but it also look expensive AF. This particular pillowcase from Amazon has a whopping 177,000 5-star ratings, and one reviewer said it was “life changing!” You may want to hand wash it, though, to maintain its sleek look overtime.

This Down Comforter Utopia Bedding Comforter Amazon $30 See on Amazon Give your bed a makeover as well by getting a brand new comforter for it. If you make your bed each morning with this quilted comforter, your space will automatically look more expensive and impressive. It also doesn’t hurt that it has over 68,000 5-star reviews and is “warm and fluffy” for a cozy night’s sleep as well. It does come in a variety of colors, but some shades are more expensive than others.

These Velvet Pillow Covers Velvet Pillow Covers Amazon $20 See on Amazon Throw pillows are also an easy way to makeover your space with minimal effort, and velvet is super bougie. That’s why you need these velvet pillow covers that have over 50,000 5-star ratings on Amazon to spice up the pillows you already have at home. One reviewer said they’re both “beautiful and so soft,” but the size may vary and it might be a tighter fit than you expected, so check the measurements.