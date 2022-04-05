Closet Goals
Pete Davidson's closet organization tips include so many storage hacks.

5 Organization Hacks To Copy From Pete Davidson’s Insta-Worthy Closet

It’s giving Kardashian vibes.

By Rachel Chapman
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Insta-worthy Kardashian organization hacks must be rubbing off on Pete Davidson, who recently had his closet made over thanks to SPIFF. If you’re thinking about spring cleaning a bit, you may want to check out Pete Davidson’s closet organization tips for a picture-perfect wardrobe as well.

SPIFF | Luxe Organizing

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

SPIFF | Luxe Organizing

Tap